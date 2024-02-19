Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Take a Bow at a great price while it lasts

16/1 17.00 is great price so grab it while you can

TC also discusses Southwell and Newcastle

Three of ITV's seven Saturday races are early closers, which gives punters and bookmakers a betting start ahead of the weekend, at least.

I am not suggesting for one moment that any of those races have seen any significant amount of trade, but the markets were available and are a guide of sorts. There are also Betfair Exchange markets available on all three.

Kempton and Newcastle going latest

A quick word on the current going at Kempton and Newcastle.

Kempton is currently soft, good to soft in places, after 15mm on Sunday morning (there are spits and spots of rain about on every day this week, with the bulk of 17mm combined on Wednesday and Thursday).

Newcastle is heavy, though the week ahead is not looking too bad, and the current forecast has 6mm landing on Wednesday.

So it makes sense to work on the basis of soft ground at Kempton - maybe even a touch deeper - and heavy at Newcastle.

I am not getting stuck into the all-weather action at Southwell until I have seen the final fields - and maybe even not then, if truth be told - but Monday's confirmation stage has seen the numbers for the 1m3f Group 3 Winter Derby (moved from Lingfield, though I am not sure why) at 15:20 go from 19 to nine.

The Gosdens' pair of Lion's Pride and Lord North - the stable have saddled four of the last five winners of the race - were respectively the 2/13.00 and 9/43.25 market leaders on Sunday (granted, when seven horses were offered at 8s and less) and they remain the same prices, despite 10 fewer potential rivals.

The course switch obviously gives this year's Winter Derby a totally different dynamic.

Last year's winner (and 2022 runner-up) Lord North has never raced at Southwell, though I was surprised to see the Gozzas have a respectable 21 per cent strike rate (7 from 33, with 14 placed) at the track.

I just assumed they would have avoided the place, as I tend to do, to be honest.

Furthermore, Dad Gozza had an even more impressive 34 per cent strike rate at Southwell when operating on his own.

The two big handicap chases from Kempton and Newcastle will be bigger betting mediums than the all-weather action, though (ITV are also showing a 5f Listed race from Southwell, by the way), so let's crack on.

No. 0 Bowtogreatness (Ire) Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey:

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 133

The old Racing Post Chase at Kempton at 15:37 - now known as the Coral Trophy, and run for 150 bags - was a wide-open punting race when I looked on Sunday.

It was 7s the field with the Sportsbook, who admittedly had 11 horses priced up at 10s or less. Flegmatik and Lord Baddesley were the 7s joint-favourites (they are now 7/24.50 and 9/25.50).

There were 27 in the race at that stage and we are now down to a mere 14 for a race that could have accommodated a maximum field of 20 on the day,

Those 14 entries, representing nine trainers, for the 3m handicap worth £85,425 to the winner are mind-boggling. The 3m1f Ultima at Cheltenham last year was worth just 70k, and other Festival handicaps far less.

Bowtogreatness stands out to me at the Sportsbook's 16/117.00. I wouldn't lay 10s myself, and I'd back him at double-figures. He is also 18.017/1 on the Exchange as this goes live.

He had the option of running at Ascot on Saturday, but presumably the in-form Ben Pauling (who had a hat-trick on the card and nearly a four-timer) kept him back for this.

I hope he did, anyway.

The horse is just 1lb higher than when an excellent second over 3m1f at Aintree last year, and he ran a much better race over an extended 2m4f at Cheltenham last time, for which he was dropped 2lb.

Granted, he was beaten a fair distance in the end but he went well for a long way and it was a big step up on his reappearance effort, though to be fair Pauling said before that race he would badly need that. And he did, being pulled up.

The horse had a setback earlier in the season, knocking a splint, so they could easily have been patient with him, building up to this very prize.

Maybe, the horse would prefer better ground than is likely on Saturday - that is a concern - but he is a heavy and soft ground winner, after all.

I don't know if he is an intended runner, but surely he goes here if fit and well. I can easily see him trading in single figures at the weekend, and maybe even by Tuesday. The step back up in trip will surely suit this National Hunt Chase entry.

Kempton Saturday 13:50 & 14:27 - No bet

The other ITV races from Kempton are the Grade 2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at 13:50 (eight entries), the Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at 14:27 (nine) and the Grade 2 Dovecote Hurdle at 15:00 (11).

Neither of the hurdles have been a late pointer to Cheltenham since subsequent Triumph winner Zarkandar obliged in the Adonis 2011.

As is the often the case, there are double entries in the Adonis and Dovecote, and this year they are Captain Marvellous and Givemefive.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has won the Pendil for the past three years (and six out of the last nine) and he has Golden Son and Tahmuras in here.

The field for the 4m1f56yd Eider Chase at Newcastle at 14:08 was reduced from 34 to just 16 on Monday (a maximum number of 18 would have been allowed on the day), with the weights going up 5lb after Highland Hunter and Iron Bridge were taken out.

That was good news for Gold Clermont and Rath An Iuir, as they are now in the handicap (having been 4lb wrong).

I'll be back with a separate column on the Newcastle race later in the day, or tomorrow morning, and with anything else that takes my eye as the prices are rolled out.

Good luck.

