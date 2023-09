Hot spell affects antepost bets as trainers may rethink

Blindedbythelights is proven on quick ground

Caius Chorister looks bred to relish Haydock trip

I dealt with the Betfair Sprint Cup on Monday, but the Sportsbook have priced up the seven other ITV Saturday UK races as well (I'll leave Irish Champions Weekend alone for now as the updated weekend entries have just come out) , so I had a look at those.

And I am going to focus on just the two 1m6f handicaps at Haydock. There really should be just one of those on the card - we say it every year - but let's just play the hand we have been dealt.

No. 0 Blindedbythelights (Ger) Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 7st 13lbs

OR: 81

The 3yo 1m6f Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Handicap at 14:25 promises to be a superb race if most run, but I am a touch surprised the sponsors have priced it up as it looks an absolute minefield to me.

There are 17 entries but only 10 trainers are represented, so who knows what will run?

William Haggas, Ralph Beckett and Charlie Johnston all have three possibles, while Aidan O'Brien has a couple, so I imagine even they don't know for sure which of their charges are intended runners on the likely quick ground.

The handicap features some very promising 3yos and I guess it was inevitable Haggas's Naqeeb would head the betting (he is 5/23.50) given his lightly-raced profile. There's also the fact that he ran Melrose winner and St Leger springer Middle Earth to a nose at Newmarket in July before strolling to success at odds of 1/71.14 at Kempton last time.

He is also a half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum and everything points to him being able to rate much higher than his current mark of 100.

However, with the hot spell currently not due to break until Sunday (when it is due to get very wet), trainers (rightly or wrongly) may be reluctant to run their promising youngsters on quick ground.

And Haggas's Naqeeb and his 6/16.80 chance Lordship are also entered in the next 1m6f handicap on the card, so I wouldn't consider those for ante-post purposes.

The same applies to the Beckett trio Overactive, Campaign Trail and Davideo, who are all double-entered, as are Edge Of Darkness, French Invasion, Fox Vision, Golden Delite, Haggas's other entry Laafi and Struth.

And the Aidan O'Brien pair of Denmark and Alexandroupolis are also in races at home in the Irish Champions weekend, notably the 150,000 euros 1m5f handicap at Leopardstown on Saturday.

In fact, I have never seen a big-field handicap that has the potential to cut up so much.

Of the 17 entries, only Blindedbythelights, Goldenstatewarrior, Pinot Gris and The Goat don't have any other options this week.

Of those, only Blindedbythelights is proven as fully effective on quick ground -The Goat ran okay in the Melrose but certainly not up to his Goodwood level on heavy, and Gavin Cromwell's Pinot Gris was withdrawn on quick ground at Limerick in June - so he is the bet in the race at 9/19.80 each-way, three places, with the Sportsbook.

The snag is that he is currently 3lb out of the handicap as the minimum weight is 8st 2lb (also Luke Morris' minimum by the looks of it) but if none of the top three (the O'Brien duo and Naqeeb) rock up then he will be running off his correct mark.

Given the usual Sir Mark Prescott handicapping shtick at two (three overs runs over an inadequate 7f/1m at huge prices) to enable him to get a lowly starting mark, he has gone up 16lb in four starts already this season, with two victories and two seconds.

In truth, he comes across as a bit of slow, gormless old boat in the race replays, and he has been beaten at odds-on in those defeats, but you can mark up his recent Ffos Las second and he seems the type to improve again for the step up to 1m6f for the first time.

He saw off his main market rival Surrey Belle in a tussle up front last time, only to get mugged by the patiently-ridden Roost late on, so maybe he can cope with a 3lb rise in this classier race. He did finish 3 ½ lengths clear of the third, after all, and that was his first run back off a 71-day break.

His German pedigree suggests he should relish much softer ground but he handled good to firm well when winning at Yarmouth in June and, perhaps crucially, Timeform called it firm when he won at Newbury (the official description was good).

Betfair and Paddy Power are the only two firms to have priced up this race. The 9/19.80 is fair given the potential make-up of the race, but I certainly would not go any lower than 7/17.80.

He could be 20/121.00 and upwards if all 17 stand their ground!

No. 0 Caius Chorister (Fr) Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey:

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 99

We know where we stand with the oldies in the 1m6f Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap at 15:00, though the aforementioned Naqeeb and Lordship are also entered in here too (they are the only 3yos in the race) and they take out a fair chunk of the market at 3/13.95 and 11/26.40 respectively.

I am going to keep this very simple. Back Caius Chorister at 10/111.00 win-only with the Sportsbook.

This is her sole weekend entry, two of her better efforts have come over 1m6f on good to firm ground (she handles soft but she pings off fast ground) and many people thought she would have won the Ebor last time with a clear run.

Certainly, my Weighed In podcast colleague Brendan Duke did (watch below), and you can see where he is coming from given the grief she got up the straight. To be beaten just three lengths was some effort in the circumstances.

I know we all tend to get drawn in by unlucky losers, but I am going to believe the evidence of my own eyes (and The Duke's) about a horse unexposed at the trip, having just her fourth start over 1m6f.

And she is bred to relish it, being by Golden Horn out of a mare who showed her best form for the stable over 2m.

It's a very deep handicap but the 10/111.00 looks very fair to me after that York run. An eyecatcher, indeed.

I am obviously working on the basis that the good weather holds until after racing on Saturday - and there is no mention of watering on the BHA site as it stands (the current going is good) - but it wouldn't be a disaster for my pair if they got rain at Haydock on Saturday.

Watch TC on Betfair's Weighed-In podcast