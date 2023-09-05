Back Blindedbythelights at 9/19.80 each-way, three places, Betfair Sportsbook, in 14:25 at Haydock on Saturday
Caius Chorister at 10/111.00 win-only Betfair Sportsbook in 15:00 at Haydock on Saturday
Already Advised
Back Saint Lawrence at 20/121.00 win-only with the Sportsbook, or 21.020/1 or bigger on the Betfair Exchange in Betfair Sprint Cup at 13:35 at Haydock on Saturday
Staked: 154
Returns: 163.3
P and L: +9.3
Previous (from March 26 2022 -April 15 2023)
Staked: 436
Returns: 643.6
P/L: +207.6
All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness
ANTE POST -14
The Betfair Sportsbook is giving customers a completely FREE bet on racing multiples this weekend. Claim after 6pm, Thursday 7 September. T&C's apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.