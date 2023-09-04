July Cup third Kinross, and the Sportsbook's 9/25.30 second favourite, handles fast ground perfectly well but he ideally needs some dig when racing over 6f, as he showed when beating Run To Freedom pointless by 2 ½ lengths on good to soft in the Champions Sprint at Ascot last October.
Given that he was a non-runner on good to firm in this race last year, he can't really be considered an ante-post proposition with the current weather forecast, though when the hot spell breaks at some point I imagine thunderstorms will soon follow.
I suspect Haydock will have to get pretty jiggy with the watering can for him to run, but Ralph Beckett could chance it I guess - and pray for those end-of-Indian Summer soakings after the overnight dec stage at 10am on Thursday morning - as he could still run a stormer given his obvious form claims.
Spycatcher is third in the betting at 10/111.00 but he hasn't raced on official good to firm ground since his 3yo days (a decent third on it in an Ascot Group 3) so I imagine connections think he needs rain.
He was a non-runner on good ground at Haydock in April and his big recent progression has come in testing conditions, notably when touched off by a whisker in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time. More of that form shortly.
In fact, Timeform have it as good to firm when he beat only one home in the John Of Gaunt here last season so, as with Kinross, they both have the form to give the favourite something to think about, but will they even run?
There are no issues with the ground with 12/113.00 poke Sacred but she will have to put behind her an underwhelming 3-length fifth to Kinross in the City Of York last month.
I am not going to go through all the runners but obviously 14/115.00 chance Regional came across my radar once again.
I backed and tipped him when he was a huge on-the-day drifter in the Nunthorpe - as low as 7/17.80 with the Sportsbook in the morning he went off at a Betfair SP of 24.023/1 - and, for all I was obviously disappointed to a degree with his fifth there, the fact of the matter is he probably at least ran up his best to be beaten 2 ½ lengths.
It was an unsatisfactory race though, with the winner rated 107 going into the race and the 2 ¼-length fourth on a mark of just 101, and maybe he does need 6f if he is to make his mark in Group 1 sprints.
Third in a Stewards' Cup, he clearly gets the trip well and he is also two from two at Haydock, but he will probably be 14/115.00 on the day, and he certainly wouldn't want any end-of-week downpours. All in all though, the 18.5 about him on the exchange looks fair.
No. 0
Regional
Trainer: Edward Bethell
Jockey:
Age: 5
Weight: 9st 5lbs
OR: -
The problem I have when tipping here and now is that I think Shaquille is going to take a fair lot of whacking and I can't see his price shifting too much. He currently trades at 2.166/5 on the exchange as this goes live.
That means there is not a lot of scope for horses to shorten in behind him, and I'd also be pretty sure the sponsors will be paying at least four places on the race come Thursday afternoon, as this has the makings of a big field.
Actually, one worry for Shaquille backers could well be that if we do get a sizeable line-up (maybe even a maximum field of 17), then I suppose the draw comes firmly into play on Saturday.
I am soldiering on and, if I find a bet that I am having myself, then I will tip it.
You can make a case for a fair few but after a final scan of the prices and the field, I landed on Saint Lawrence. Judged on his last two runs alone, he has a hugely likeable profile and I am chucking a few quid on him win-only at 20/121.00 with the Sportsbook, or 21.020/1 or bigger on the exchange.
A small wager, but a wager nonetheless.
I could well be pressing up on him each-way if he gets to the race at the weekend - I have no reason to think he won't rock up - with an extra place or two.
Basically, strip out all his form for previous trainer Roger Varian, and concentrate on his two starts for Archie Watson and I like what I see.
He gagged up in the Wokingham on quick ground at Royal Ascot, albeit off a mark of just 100, and he shaped like the best horse in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest last time. The official going at Deauville was "very soft" but Timeform called it soft, so the weather shouldn't be factor whatever happens.
No. 0
Saint Lawrence (Ire)
Trainer: Archie Watson
Jockey:
Age: 5
Weight: 9st 5lbs
OR: -
Looking at the replay of that French Group 1 on France Galop, he really should have won.
Slow out of the gates, and maybe a bit too keen in rear in what appeared a relatively slowly-run race, Hollie Doyle had to switch him to the outside for a run and she failed by only a short head a neck to get up.
Doyle took a while to organize the strong traveller there, and maybe the ground was too deep for him (all his previous bests were on good or quicker, and he hung a bit in Deauville) , so quick ground come Saturday could well see that progression for Archie Watson continue.
I'll be back late tomorrow afternoon with another ante-post column on a great weekend of racing.
Good luck.
Back Saint Lawrence to Win the Betfair Sprint Cup at 20/121.00
Saint Lawrence at 20/121.00 win-only with the Sportsbook, or 21.020/1 or bigger on exchange in Betfair Sprint Cup at 13:35 at Haydock on Saturday
STAKED: 154RETURNS: 163.3P AND L: +9.3
PREVIOUS (from March 26 2022 -April 15 2023)
Staked: 436Returns: 643.6P/L: +207.6
*All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness
ANTE POST -14
Saturday 9 September, 3.31pm
