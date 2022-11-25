Saturday bets
Current Mood at 12.011/1 or bigger in 13:55 at Newbury
First Street at 4.03/1 or bigger in 14:30 at Newbury
Remastered at 9.89/1 or bigger in 15:05 at Newbury
Hatcher at 21.020/1 or bigger in 15:40 at Newbury, or 20/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook.
Friday bets
Padleyourowncanoe at 4/1 win-only with the Betfair Sportsbook in 15:40 at Newbury
Pileon at 21.020/1 or bigger win-only in 15:40 at Newbury (also 20/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook)
Antepost bets
Lord Accord at 18.5 in 15:05 at Newbury on Saturday
Busselton at 13.0 in 15:05 at Newbury on Saturday
All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness