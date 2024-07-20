ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan has three Saturday selections at up to 8/1

Mark Milligan has three bets on Saturday

In contrast to last week, this Saturday is one of the lower-key race days of the summer, and it's a chance for jumping to share the limelight with the flat courtesy of Summer Plate day at Market Rasen.

We'll get on to the main race in due course, but the first ITV contest from the Lincolnshire venue is a competitive 2m 4f handicap hurdle and it can go to a mare who's been knocking on the door.

Flying Fortune won a couple of bumpers last year and has shaped well on her last two starts over hurdles, the first at Southwell in March before a highly encouraging run behind the promising Gale Mahler at Uttoxeter last month.

Beaten just once in four starts, that one will be a warm order in the first race at this track on Saturday and her winning would obviously pay a big compliment to Flying Fortune where this contest is concerned.

With a strong pace looking likely, it's highly probable that this should suit those ridden with a bit more patience, and our selection has run well under those tactics on her previous two starts.

She may need a little luck as she weaves her way through, but James Bowen is an excellent jockey and I can see him timing his challenge to perfection on what looks a well-handicapped mare.

Recommended Bet Back Flying Fortune EXC 5.5+

Changing tack before we head back to Market Rasen, Newbury stages a cracking renewal of the Group 3 6f Hackwood Stakes, where Regional looks sure to be popular as he drops back in grade.

Edward Bethell's six-year-old ran really well in the King Charles III Stakes (formerly the King's Stand) at Royal Ascot last month, finishing second to the Australian mare Asfoora.

A repeat of that run will obviously make him difficult to beat and he'll come here relatively fresh having skipped last week's July Cup due to the ground not being quick enough. With the sun blazing down, I'd expect him to take his chance here.

However, I'm going to take him on with an upwardly mobile three-year-old in the shape of Elite Status.

Karl Burke's son of Havana Grey was a Group 3 winner as a juvenile and returned in fine style this season, comfortably beating

Relief Rally in a listed contest over this C&D in May.

More will be needed if he's to get the better of Regional, but the BHA handicapper only has 3lb between them and it's not hard to see him bridging that gap with further improvement looking likely.

Recommended Bet Back Elite Status EXC 4.3+

The 2m 5f Summer Plate rarely fails to deliver a competitive field and this year's renewal is no exception, with it proving hard to rule out any of the 14-strong field with confidence.

Dan Skelton's Boombawn heads the betting and he's made a good start to life over fences, winning once and finishing in the places on his other two starts.

However, I'm not convinced he's tremendously well handicapped from a mark of 135 and I prefer to look elsewhere.

Statuario, Sure Touch and Vintage Fizz have all been in fine form and merit close attention but I'm going to side with Soul Icon, who looks a winner in waiting and it's surely only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front.

Keiran Burke's gelding has finished second on his last three starts but has done little wrong in each of them, including when giving it a good go from the front at Ayr last time.

Aside from one mistake three out, his jumping was good there and that should serve him well in this competitive affair.

There should be a bit of pace on here, so he may have to adopt slightly more patient tactics, but I don't see that as an issue for one who generally proves tractable in his races.

Soul Icon will be hard to keep out of the frame if he runs his usual race and an each-way play is recommended with five places available on the Sportsbook.