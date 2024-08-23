York Ebor Festival Day Four Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Saturday

6/1 7.00 and 5/1 6.00 winners from the Cheat Sheet on Friday

Day Four York Ebor Festival tips from Daryl Carter, Mark Milligan, Alan Dudman and more

Competitive Ebor Handicap the feature race of the day

Insight, tips and analysis for Saturday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets on the final day of the York Ebor Festival on Saturday...

Listen to Day Four York Ebor Festival Racing Only Bettor Tips...

Daryl Carter: "It's challenging to ignore the claims of the potentially very smart Enfijaar - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who finished off his race with a plum at Goodwood last time under a big weight and almost negotiated the run of the race from a poor position.

"The return to York, which provides a long home straight for him to wind up, is a big positive, and he looks ready for this move up in grade. Furthermore, stamina is no issue, and it's tough to argue the same case for many of these.

"I have Alyanaabi as more of a seven-furlong horse. The drop in grade is a positive move for Sea The Fire, but she has a different assignment now against the boys. Phantom Flight and Task Force both need to improve, and the latter may have more to offer, having finally finished his race at Goodwood last time. Royal Dubai is another worthy of consideration, but the form of his fourth at Ascot last time has taken its share of knocks.

"Enfjaar is firmly on an upward curve, and I expect him to be hard to beat and continue to thrive and improve. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable."

Recommended Bet 13:50 York - Back Enfjaar SBK 4/1

Mark Milligan: "The following 1m 6f Melrose Handicap often throws together plenty of progressive staying three-year-olds and this year's renewal looks no different.

"The William Haggas-trained Dramatic Star needs to be towards the top of any shortlist, with his profile very much on an upward trajectory prior to things going wrong at Haydock last time.

"Having been one of several horses that slipped on the bend there, that meeting was subsequently abandoned and it's very easy to put a line through Dramatic Star's run.

"He looks sure to go well, but I prefer the claims of another progressive type, Sir Michael Stoute's Reaching High.

"You'll struggle to find a much better staying pedigree on display all day than with this one's, being by Sea The Stars out of the stable's Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate.

"With that pedigree in his locker, it's no surprise whatsoever that he showed improvement stepping up to 1m 6f for the first time at Wolverhampton earlier in the month, coming home a wide-margin winner from a mark of 81.

"Reaching High has been bumped up 11lb for that, but with that blue-blooded breeding to call on, even that mark could still underestimate somewhat, and he'll be hard to keep out of the frame."

Recommended Bet Back Reaching High E/W, five places in the 14:25 York SBK 5/1

Daryl Carter: "Audience - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has now posted RPR ratings of 124 and 123 in two of his last three starts, and that would have been good enough to win the last ten runnings of this race. Perhaps he was outstayed at Ascot over a stiff mile in between. Seven furlongs looks to be his optimum trip, and he is thriving, so while some may think they can get at this favourite, it's wise to believe following his outstanding Goodwood victory.

"On his win at Goodwood, Audience now sees himself as the top-rated horse in Britain and Ireland and third on the planet. He thumped Kinross at Goodwood and is five pounds better off with him at the weights today. Although the sectionals speak narrowly in favour of Kinross, who was poorly positioned, Audience will always have the first run on an ageing Kinross. He could have even more to come, having been eased down inside the final furlong, and he was only 0.11 seconds slower through that section, marking him down as the horse to beat. Furthermore, last year, he was coming back at the Ralph Beckett horse at the line.

"Providing he doesn't flop, he has a good draw, ideal ground and the perfect race to follow up and continue his outstanding season.

"I expect Kinross to finish second ahead of Lake Forest and Shouldvebeenaring.

"Evens or bigger is acceptable as he should be a 10/111.91 chance. He would represent a stronger staked bet if we were in September and not August."

Recommended Bet 15:00 York - Back Audience SBK 6/4

My each-way idea would be Burdett Road - who jumps fans and Cheltenham patrons will know only too well as he was sent off a warm 6/5 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle.

The Triumph can throw up very good Flat horses, as I know to my ill-luck with one of my favourites Starluck many moons ago - and I was there to witness Starluck tank around Cheltenham before faltering up the hill.

Burdett Road has a very high cruising speed and bounces off fast ground, and armed with a good draw low, I can see him racing handily and he's one there is no doubt has enough tactical speed.

Whether he stays the 1m6f trip is the question, but he ran a nice prep at Ascot last time and rated 101, I'd be more interested in him than some other Cheltenham friends.

Recommended Bet Back Burdett Road E/W in the 15:35 Ebor at York SBK 10/1

Mike Norman: "He is well and truly at the veteran stage of his career now but there's no doubting that popular sprinter Summerghand still has what it takes to win valuable sprint handicaps, and he'll love nothing more than trying to mow down the opposition as he bids to win this particular contest for the third year running.

"Having won this race off a mark of 103 in 2022 and then again last year (dead-heated) off 102, his current mark of 89 could be viewed as quite lenient, especially given some of Summerghand's performances this season.

"A third place finish in the ultra-competitive Bunbury Cup last month was an excellent run, and the 10-year-old bounced back from a slightly below-par run in Goodwood's Stewards' Cup last time with a close-up fourth in last week's Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon.

"As we've seen all week on the Knavesmire, low numbers have been favoured on the straight course so Summerghand's draw in six is another plus, and so too is the booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy who I expect to have the veteran in an excellent position to deliver his customary late run as the winning post approaches."

Recommended Bet Back Summerghand in the 16:10 York SBK 8/1

Timeform: "Mr Lightside made an unpromising debut at Leicester in June but he clearly gained plenty of benefit from that initial experience as he proved much sharper at Redcar 18 days later and showed plenty of pace to get off the mark.

"He then took another big step forward to defy a penalty in a Nottingham novice that has already been well advertised at York this week by the victories of Diligently and Yes I'm Mali, who were third and eighth respectively at Nottingham.

"Mr Lightside coped well with the step up in class when a close-up third in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood last time and the form he showed there is just about the pick on offer. He also retains the 'p' to suggest that he can carry on his theme of run-to-run improvement, and this speedy sort could prove difficult to peg back."

Recommended Bet Back Mr Lightside in the 16:45 at York SBK 9/4

James Mackie: "Oviedo is a horse that comes good at this time of year especially on the Knavesmire where he hasn't finished outside the top three on both of his runs at the track.

"He was second in this race last year off a 1lb lower mark on similar ground, being beat by the talented handicapper Astro King.

"Raised 2lb for that effort he finished a superb fourth in the highly competitive 34 ruinner Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket off a mark of 103.

"Seen twice this season when running below par on both occassions off marks that maybe see him in the grasp of the handicapper, he now returns to a track he likes off 102.

"Just 1lb higher than his second in this race last year with the Ed Bethell team in a rich vein of form running at a 22% strike-rate for the last 14 days, he gets back to quick conditions and can give his true running."

Recommended Bet Back Oviedo in the 17:20 York SBK 7/1

Ryan Moore's thoughts from the Curragh on Saturday

Ryan Moore: "She's going through the grades nicely having won on her debut at Leopardstown then landing the listed Chesham in explosive fashion before winning the G3 Silver Flash back at Leopardstown. She's done everything asked of her so far and is a very exciting filly.

"Bubbling and Exactly are also lining up here. Bubbling broke her duck in a Galway maiden, and she brings a nice level of form to the race while Exactly finished second to my filly in the Silver Flash and that's probably the second best piece of form in the race."