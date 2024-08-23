Ryan Moore Saturday Curragh Rides: Bedtime Story going through the grades nicely and is very exciting

Nicely bred Officer has a bright future

Henri Matisse form reads particularly well

Unbeaten Bedtime Story is a very exciting filly

By Dubawi out of the dual G1 winning mare, Hydrangea. He's drawn on the wing in 15 and there are plenty of nicely bred newcomers in here, but my lad has a bright future and I'm looking forward to him. The other Ballydoyle runner here, Thrice, is another well bred colt by Wootton Bassett.

Carries a penalty here and showed great determination to win for me first time up over 6f in a Curragh maiden back in May. Then followed up with another determined effort when landing the G2 Railway Stakes over the same course and distance. The form of that race reads particularly well with Arizonia Blaze and The Strikin Viking both doing their bit for the form. He ran all the way to the line there so the step up to 7f won't hold any fear for him here.

We also run the smart Wootton Bassett colt, Rock Of Cashel. He stepped up on his Curragh debut with a very convincing win over 7f at the Galway Festival and will go well.

She's going through the grades nicely having won on her debut at Leopardstown then landing the listed Chesham in explosive fashion before winning the G3 Silver Flash back at Leopardstown. She's done everything asked of her so far and is a very exciting filly.

Bubbling and Exactly are also lining up here. Bubbling broke her duck in a Galway maiden, and she brings a nice level of form to the race while Exactly finished second to my filly in the Silver Flash and that's probably the second best piece of form in the race.

Has had a couple of chances now but did show a bit of improvement at Limerick last day over an extended 1m4f. Aidan is trying him in blinkers for the first time so hopefully they can eke out a bit of improvement in him. Revelry is a nice Night Of Thunder colt who should go well.

Timeform Verdict

Henri Matisse - 16:05 Curragh

A tricky one, as of Ryan Moore's four rides on Saturday, one is a newcomer, one seemingly hasn't much chance on form, and Bedtime Story will be long odds on in the Debutante Stakes (she's no less than 21 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings).

That leaves Henri Matisse, who will be an odds-on shot too, but not quite as short as Bedtime Story. He has made a fine start to his career, edging out another promising newcomer on his debut, and improving a chunk to win the Railway Stakes over six furlongs at this course last time, beating another exciting type in The Strikin Viking.

Henri Matisse was doing all of his best work at the finish that day, too, cosily on top at the line despite showing clear signs of inexperience and recording an excellent timefigure. The step up to seven furlongs can only bring about further improvement and he's strongly fancied to concede weight all round before moving into Group 1 company.

