Saturday Racing Tips: Bright prospects for Mr Lightside on Day Four of York Ebor Festival

Audience sets the standard on form

Epic Poet should be suited by step up in trip

Mr Lightside could prove tough to catch

Audience had the benefit of a tactical advantage in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last time - he was certainly better placed than the reopposing Kinross - but he still showed very smart form that marks him out as the one to beat here.

That wasn't the first time Audience had shown very smart form as he had also done so when winning the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes on his reappearance. That was over a mile but he proved at least as good over seven furlongs in the Lennox where he impressed with how enthusiastically he travelled before bounding four lengths clear

Unlike at Goodwood, Audience doesn't have to carry a penalty here and he is 2 lb clear of Kinross on Timeform ratings and 4lb clear of Shouldvebeenaring.

Recommended Bet Back Audience in the 15:00 at York SBK 6/4

Epic Poet shaped really well when runner-up in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot on just his second start for the David O'Meara stable (was previously with Freddie and Martyn Meade), catching the eye with the good headway he made from well off the pace.

He was unable to build on that promise when dropped in trip in the John Smith's Cup at this course last month, but he shaped well again and stayed on nicely into fifth, finishing on the heels of some progressive rivals, after meeting trouble in running.

That effort earned him the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag, identifying him as one to be positive about, and this step up in trip is also likely to be in his favour. He's untried beyond a mile and a half but saw things out really powerfully over that trip at Royal Ascot, which offers encouragement for his prospects here.

Recommended Bet Back Epic Poet in the 15:35 at York SBK 7/1

Mr Lightside made an unpromising debut at Leicester in June but he clearly gained plenty of benefit from that initial experience as he proved much sharper at Redcar 18 days later and showed plenty of pace to get off the mark.

He then took another big step forward to defy a penalty in a Nottingham novice that has already been well advertised at York this week by the victories of Diligently and Yes I'm Mali, who were third and eighth respectively at Nottingham.

Mr Lightside coped well with the step up in class when a close-up third in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood last time and the form he showed there is just about the pick on offer. He also retains the 'p' to suggest that he can carry on his theme of run-to-run improvement, and this speedy sort could prove difficult to peg back.