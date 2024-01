A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 19:30 - Back Rogue Rosie

No. 1 (6) Rogue Rosie SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Rogue Rosie shaped better than the bare result when last seen finishing third at Lingfield a few weeks ago, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten less than two lengths.

The first two were better placed throughout than Rogue Rosie, who ended up being caught further back than ideal having dropped in from her wide draw. It was to her credit that she nearly snatched second in the final strides, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride but not quite getting there.

Rogue Rosie certainly showed enough to suggest she is capable of winning something similar and this looks a good opportunity from an unchanged mark if things go more in her favour.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 20:30 - Back Hill Station

No. 4 (3) Hill Station (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Jockey: Gina Mangan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 66

Hill Station arrives here having won three of his last four starts, including two wins in the space of eight days in December. Impressive when landing a gamble at Lingfield on the first occasion, Hill Station then had a bit up his sleeve when defying a penalty to follow up at Southwell last time, hitting the front over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by a length and three-quarters.

Trained by Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, who have made a tremendous start with their first Flat runners together (four winners from seven runners), Hill Station has been a real flagbearer for the team and a further 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick in his current rich vein of form.

Wolverhampton Each-Way - 18:00 - Back Elusive Tiger

No. 7 (6) Elusive Tiger (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Elusive Tiger proved a disappointment when down the field at Chelmsford last time, but he'd strung together a few good efforts before that and it's far too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run.

Back in calmer waters today, Elusive Tiger is the one to beat on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings if bouncing back to something like his best and the booking of Hollie Doyle also catches the eye in a low-grade contest which is unlikely to take much winning.