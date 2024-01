A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 19:00 - Back Smoky Mountain

No. 1 (6) Smoky Mountain (Ire) Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 78

Smoky Mountain proved better than ever when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, passing the post just a neck behind the winner and looking unlucky not to put up even more of a fight having met trouble early in the straight. He ran on well once finally seeing some daylight, recording a notably fast closing sectional, but the damage had already been done and he could never quite get on terms.

Only 1 lb higher in the weights today, Smoky Mountain is worth backing to make amends with further progress not out of the question after just five starts.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 17:30 - Back Dream of Hope

No. 3 (9) Dream Of Hope (Ire) Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

Dream of Hope was very green on her debut at Newmarket in September and then found a chunk of improvement when last seen finishing third at Lingfield the following month, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner despite still looking far from the finished article.

That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up and she's very much the type to go on improving as she gains in experience. Trained by Charlie Appleby, who is seeking his third win in this race since 2020, Dream of Hope rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Wolverhampton Each-Way - 18:30 - Back Ernie's Valentine

No. 7 (9) Ernie's Valentine Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

Ernie's Valentine regained the winning thread on just his second start for David Loughnane (formerly trained by Paul & Oliver Cole) over this course and distance last week, only winning by half a length but looking value for extra having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

This will be tougher following a 2 lb rise in the weights, though he remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his old form. For context, he lines up here from a BHA mark of 80 having been placed off 89 just a couple of seasons ago.