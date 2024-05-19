Windsor Racing Tips: Caprelo can continue on upward curve

A Windsor Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Caprelo was a cosy winner on handicap debut

Dubai Station has tumbled a long way in the weights

Windsor Nap - 17:06 - Back Caprelo

Caprelo comes from a smart staying family - he's a half-brother to Group 2 winners Marmelo and Vent de Force - and he stepped up on his juvenile efforts when upped in trip on his handicap debut at Kempton last month.

Caprelo, who was prominent in the betting, was produced to lead inside the final couple of furlongs and quickened clear to score by a cosy length.

There should be much more to come from this unexposed three-year-old and a 5 lb rise in the weights could prove lenient.

Recommended Bet Back Caprelo to win the 17:06 at Windsor on Betfair Sportsbook SBK 11/4

Windsor Next Best - 19:10 - Back Dubai Station

Dubai Station is on a losing run of 14 that stretches back to March of last year but he's run well on both outings since joining Robert Cowell from Mike Murphy and Michael Keady, finishing runner-up at Yarmouth and Chelmsford.

Dubai Station was beaten only a neck on both occasions, leaving the impression that he's back in good form and ready to take advantage of a much reduced mark.

He's 12 lb below his last winning mark and can build on his recent promise to snap the losing sequence.

Recommended Bet Back Dubai Station to win the 19:10 at Windsor on Betfair Sportsbook SBK 7/2

