Windsor Racing Tips: Caprelo can continue on upward curve
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Windsor on Monday...
-
A Windsor Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Caprelo was a cosy winner on handicap debut
-
Dubai Station has tumbled a long way in the weights
Windsor Nap - 17:06 - Back Caprelo
Caprelo
- J: David Probert
- T: Hughie Morrison
- F: 695-1
Caprelo comes from a smart staying family - he's a half-brother to Group 2 winners Marmelo and Vent de Force - and he stepped up on his juvenile efforts when upped in trip on his handicap debut at Kempton last month.
Caprelo, who was prominent in the betting, was produced to lead inside the final couple of furlongs and quickened clear to score by a cosy length.
There should be much more to come from this unexposed three-year-old and a 5 lb rise in the weights could prove lenient.
Windsor Next Best - 19:10 - Back Dubai Station
Dubai Station
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: Robert Cowell
- F: 67-750322
Dubai Station is on a losing run of 14 that stretches back to March of last year but he's run well on both outings since joining Robert Cowell from Mike Murphy and Michael Keady, finishing runner-up at Yarmouth and Chelmsford.
Dubai Station was beaten only a neck on both occasions, leaving the impression that he's back in good form and ready to take advantage of a much reduced mark.
He's 12 lb below his last winning mark and can build on his recent promise to snap the losing sequence.
Now read Mark Milligan's Monday racing tips here.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
