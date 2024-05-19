Monday Racing Tips: Have a Lil bet on Champion Buick at Windsor
Mark Milligan has run his eye over Monday's racing and has a pair of selections at Windsor and Carlisle...
Mark has two Monday selections
Sprinter back on a good mark at Windsor
Promising Secret World can go in again
19:10 Windsor - Back Lil Guff @ 4/15.00+
Lil Guff
- J: William Buick
- T: Daniel & Claire Kubler
- F: 65224-785
Those who've read a fair bit of my stuff will know I've got a lot of time for the Dan & Claire Kubler yard, and they look to have found a good opportunity for their likeable filly Lil Guff in this 5f handicap.
A six-time winner, this daughter of Twilight Son got her head in front twice last season, the first time coming when taking a three-runner affair at Bath, before following up in a better race at Sandown next time.
Her general consistency last term meant she was cut little slack by the handicapper, finishing the season with good efforts in better company than she faces here.
She's not really caught fire so far this season, but as a result she's slipped a little in the weights and now gets to race in 0-80 company.
It's also a plus that champion jockey William Buick retains his partnership with her, having been on board when she triumphed at Sandown last season.
Lil Guff is now 3lb below the mark she won off there and should take plenty of beating.
20:30 Carlisle - Back Secret World @ 3/14.00+
Secret World (Ire)
- J: Joe Fanning
- T: Charlie Johnston
- F: 21-
Some may point to Charlie Johnston's record of just two winners from his last 60 runners as a negative, but the Middleham handler has peppered the crossbar numerous times in the last week or so and his string could be about to take off.
Secret World is a lightly-raced type who made a promising debut when second at Southwell last October, showing a nice attitude despite her lack of experience.
She then made no mistake when sent to Wolverhampton next time, dictating things in front and coming home narrowly in front, albeit far from fully extended.
That novice contest went on to prove strong form, with the runner-up, sixth and ninth all going on to win next time.
We haven't seen Secret World since then, but fitness is a rarely an issue with runners from this yard, and she looks to have every chance of following up that success.
Recommended bets
