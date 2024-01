Ascot odds-on to be off on Saturday

Jonbon v El Fabiolo in doubt

Temperatures plummet across the UK

Betfair Exchange punters are not optimistic about the chances of racing taking place at Ascot on Saturday.

The Clarence House Chase day is scheduled for Saturday at the Berkshire racecourse but, with temperatures already low and due to plummet tonight, punters are backing it be off.

On Wednesday afternoon racing was 2.245/4 to go ahead and 1.68/13 be cancelled on the Betfair Exchange.

Sub zero temperatures put racing at risk

The course is frozen in places under the covers which have been on since Friday. The forecast for the week is for sub zero temperatures each night, with max temps during the day no higher than 3c until Saturday.

There could be light rain or sleet on Wednesday and temperatures forecast to get down to -3 on Thursday morning and -4 Friday morning.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''Jack Frost could have the last say in whether the big clash happens at Ascot on Saturday. Exchange customers are doubtful that the fixture takes place however and make it odds-against to beat the big freeze and odds-on to be off.''

It is a frustrating state of affairs for everybody connected with horse racing but, if the races are to be postponed, the Will Racing Go Ahead? market at least offers an entertaining distraction from the cold.