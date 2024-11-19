Wednesday Racing Tips: More to come from Roi De France say Timeform
John Ingles provides the Timeform view on the action at Ffos Las and Kempton on Wednesday...
Gata Ban has more to offer
Roi de France can bounce back
Duke of Oxford can win at Kempton again
Gata Ban going the right way
The mares' handicap hurdle at Ffos Las (15:10) looks wide open and it could pay to side with Neil Mulholland's lightly-raced seven-year-old Gata Ban. The former winning Irish pointer got off the mark under Rules in a novice handicap for mares at Taunton in December 2022 but was then off the track for the best part of two years.
She returned from that long absence at Fontwell in October when never getting involved but improved on that comeback run at Chepstow a fortnight ago when taking a definite step back in the right direction in finishing sixth at long odds behind better-fancied stablemate I'm On My Way. Gata Ban made smooth headway after being dropped out before ultimately shaping as though she'd improve again for the run.
Dropped 3lb since then, Gata Ban now finds herself back on the mark she won from at Taunton nearly two years ago. With those two runs under her belt now, she can prove herself on a good mark, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb.
Roi de France can put Cambridgeshire disappointment behind him
Roi de France seemingly found the softish going against him when well fancied for the Cambridgeshire last time but John & Thady Gosden's three-year-old should be able to resume his progress in Kempton's mile handicap (17:30).
Roi de France began his career on the all-weather last year when showing plenty of ability in finishing second at Lingfield on his sole two-year-old outing. He readily got off the mark in a novice at Windsor in July and showed plenty of improvement on his handicap debut to finish second behind James Webb at Yarmouth on firm ground over the Cambridgeshire trip. However, sent off second favourite for the Cambridgeshire itself, he finished down the field after not being persevered with once his chance had gone.
Still lightly raced, the son of Sea The Stars has the makings of a smart colt and can get back on the up, topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb with further improvement to come.
Duke of Oxford weighted to turn the tables
The other class 2 handicap on Kempton's evening card (19:30) can go to Michael Bell's reliable all-weather stayer Duke of Oxford, a dual course-and-distance winner at the back end of last year.
While he hasn't managed to get his head in front yet this year, he has run two very good races at Newcastle, finishing placed on All-Weather Finals Day in the spring and again in the Northumberland Plate when third to Onesmoothoperator. Following a twelve-week break, Duke of Oxford was a creditable third over tonight's course and distance but is weighted to turn the tables on winner Cool Party who is in the field again here.
Duke of Oxford wasn't ideally placed further back as Cool Party made all the running that day, but with that run under his belt and meeting the winner on 5 lb better terms this time, he can come out on top this time and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by lb.
