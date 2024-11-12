Wednesday Racing Tips: Bathgate to land first win say Timeform
Nic Doggett provides the Timeform view on the action at Ayr and Bangor on Wednesday...
Side with progressive McManus runner
Bathgate ran well in defeat last time
Ilikedwayurthinkin will like the ground
Jagwar to take another step forward
Plenty are in with a shout but it's hard to side against Jagwar who still looks ahead of his mark despite taking a 5lb rise for his stylish chasing debut victory at Wetherby last month.
A half-brother to the fair hurdler/fairly useful chaser D'jango, Jagwar did well under the circumstances when winning an eight-runner handicap at Wetherby on his chasing debut, readily by ½ length from Half Shot, overcoming a pace bias.
Sure to progress over fences, and likely to have the race run to suit thanks to Lord of Cheshire and Tanganyika, he is fancied to win again.
Return to C&D a positive for Bathgate
Bathgate
- J: Joe Williamson
- T: Philip Kirby
- F:
A few with chances but Bathgate signalled he is ready to gain a breakthrough victory when an excellent C&D runner-up last time out.
It's taken a while for connections to work him out, with the four-year-old sent off at 22/1+ on his first three starts for the yard, but he was shorter in the betting last time and rewarded backers with an improved effort behind Adveram.
The handicapper has edged him back up 3lb, but he looks the type to go on now the penny has dropped.
Top-weight no barrier for Ilikedwayurthinkin
All three need considering with the vote going to Ilikedwayurthinkin, who was third in a better race than this at Cartmel 11 weeks ago.
The Ben Haslam-trained veteran had a good summer, winning at Cartmel in June and July (by a length from Motion In Limine), and was a respectable third to Tommie Beau back there last time.
Fresh after a break and back on better ground, he's fancied to see off Arctic Row who has an excellent record here so is next best on his second try at this distance.
Recommended bets
