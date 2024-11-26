Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: Lunar Contact weighted to follow up say Timeform

Southwell jump
There is jumps racing from Southwell on Tuesday

Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Southwell on Tuesday...

  • Solar System well placed to follow up

  • Elle Est Beau presented with a good opportunity

  • Lunar Contact hard to oppose

Solar System hard to beat from same mark

Solar System opened his account over hurdles in a handicap at Fontwell in April earlier this year and he has progressed well since, well backed to resume winning ways at Warwick last week.

He went without his usual hood on that occasion and proved better than ever, looking more straightforward under pressure than has been the case, produced to lead when untidy at the last and finding plenty to assert on the run-in.

Due to the conditions of that race, Solar System is able to race from the same mark now, and is actually 2 lb better off as his conditional rider is able to claim his full 7 lb allowance. His claims are clear from a handicapping perspective and he will be hard to beat if in the same form.

Recommended Bet

Back Solar System in the 13:40 Southwell

SBK13/8

Elle Est Beau expected to open her account

The Dan Skelton-trained Elle Est Beau is bred to be quite a bit better than her current mark and she takes a drop in class in this mares' handicap hurdle.

She is out of an unraced mare who is closely related to top-class chaser and Grand National winner Many Clouds and she shaped better than the bare result on a few occasions in handicaps last season.

Elle Est Beau caught the eye on her handicap debut and was in the process of building on that effort when falling at the final flight on her next start, still in front and appearing to be finding plenty prior to her departure.

This represents a much easier opportunity on her return from seven months off, while the addition of first-time cheekpieces should help sharpen her up further, so she looks very interesting for an excellent yard.

Recommended Bet

Back Elle Est Beau in the 14:40 Southwell

SBK11/10

Lunar Contact's claims are crystal clear

Lunar Contact had some fair form over hurdles when trained by Alan King in 2022/23, and he has made a positive start over fences lately for these connections.

He attracted support fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account over three miles at Fakenham last month, seen to good effect under a change of tactics, making all of the running.

Lunar Contact progressed further when following up over the same course and distance last week, too, again well backed and he made light of a 4lb rise in the weights, generally fluent at his fences and easily drawing clear in the closing stages.

He escapes a penalty and a rise in the weights for that success, so he is very hard to oppose from a handicapping perspective, and is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet

Back Lunar Contact in the 15:40 Southwell

SBK6/5

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

