Today's Racing News: Strad hoping to outshine yesterday's Royal mess in today's Ascot Gold Cup

Royal Ascot received just 2.4mm of rain overnight, according to reports, much less than expected, a bit like our BHA with their decision making - the going remains good to firm.

Ripon, Chelmsford, Ffos Las, Leopardstown, and Lingfield are your venues on offer today away from the Royal meeting.

Money Talk - Royal Ascot day three

Not backing yesterday's market mover Real World 40/1 into 22/1 was a right kick in the crown jewels as he hosed up in the Royal Hunt Cup, but hopefully, a few did.

Predictably today soft ground horses have taken a hit in the markets overnight, so expect a few of those to drift this morning.

However, punters aren't messing around getting stuck into prices once immediately available this week.

14:30 - Khunan 33/1 into 12/1

15:05 - Move In Time 7/1 into 5/2

17.35 - First Light 10/1 into 5/1

18.10 - Danyah 20/1 into 10/1

18.10 - Bedouins Story 20/1 into 8/1

Timeform look to square you up at Lingfield

Timeform continues to come good and offers up their three best bets of the day at Lingfield.

Race of the day

The feature race of the day at Royal Ascot is the 16:15 Gold Cup and looks an absolute belter, so lets take a closer look.

No. 4 (8) Stradivarius (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.32 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The staying king Stradivarius will look for a fourth win in this contest. He has been a dominant force in this division over the years and has been almost untouchable.

He returned with a cosy success in the Sagaro Stakes here at Ascot, but the form hasn't worked out, and he left the impression that he may not be the force of old.

Age catches up with us all, and he's been notably weak in the market this morning. There are plenty of potential improvers in the race, and his time may be up - I have to lay him.

No. 5 (10) Trueshan (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

It's almost impossible to dismiss Trueshan after he scored here in excellent style over 2m in the Long Distance Cup. He had Stradivarius well behind and shaped as though he retained all of his ability over a trip too short behind Japan on seasonal return.

He is unexposed over staying trips and looks just the type to relish this distance, so he shouldn't be passed over lightly.

No. 9 (13) Emperor Of The Sun (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Emperor Of The Sun is another unexposed improver in the field, and he has shaped as though a trip north of two miles is exactly what he wants.

He arrives here on the back of a career-best when taking the scalp of the useful Search For A Song and Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment at Leopardstown.

A prominent ride will see him to good effect, and it would be no surprise should he hit the frame.

Value hunter Rhys Williams is out for Thursday funds

Our daily tipster Rhys Williams continues on his search for winners around the country and is hoping for joy at Ffos Las.

Stunning Beauty backers - I feel your pain.

Anyone that backed Stunning Beauty in the 18:10 at Royal Ascot yesterday will feel extremely hard done by.

Stunning Beauty was clipped to the rails in her stalls blanket with the hood on while the jockey was shouting for the starter to wait. The starter ignored the jockey and let them go, and she was stuck in the stalls for four seconds after the rest of the field had left still clipped in her blanket.

The decision on review by the Stewards to deem the filly a runner after the malfunction is harsh to say the least in my opinion.

I feel sorry for those betting on the course. They have basically been thrown out of the car and booked for Jaywalking - many online punters received free-bet refunds.

The fact she was unable to start the race on terms means she doesn't have a fair chance. How the hell do you expect to attract new audiences to the sport when you don't give the punter a fair shake of the stick, especially on the world's biggest stage - It is black and white.

It was only after the uproar on Twitter the BHA adjourned until today to seek additional footage. Too little too late, I am afraid.

Stat of the day

Trainer Roger Varian has a 22% strike rate in handicaps at Ascot 11/50 with a profit of £16.66 to a £1 level stake in the last ten years. Today he has Raadobarg 17:00, Nagano 17:35 and Lord Campari 18:10

Top dog Tony has eight bets for Thursday

Tony Calvin has eight selections for day three at Royal Ascot, and you won't be surprised that there are some big prices in there!

Final Word

Rain, rain go away come back another day. This meeting is tough enough without the potential change in ground conditions halfway through.

Today looks a belter of a day! And it gets better throughout the week.

I hope you have been lucky!

Until tomorrow.

