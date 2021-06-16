To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Thursday

All-weather
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Lingfield on Thursday...

"...he makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut on his first start since being gelded..."

Timeform on Lowndes Square

Greycious Girl - 17:30 Lingfield

Greycious Girl has been in good form throughout the spring, winning on the turf track here in May, and can gain a second career victory reverted back to the all-weather. She's the only three-year-old in the line-up and should have too many gears for her older rivals.

Hyba - 19:10 Lingfield

Hyba shaped well on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, showing enough speed to suggest she is capable of winning a race or two at this level. She should be able to improve again and can prove too good for much more exposed rivals here.

Lowndes Square - 19:40 Lingfield

Lowndes Square very much caught the eye on his qualifying run over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, leaving the impression he will be well suited by this step up in trip. His pedigrees also suggest he'll improve further for this trip, and he makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut on his first start since being gelded.

Smart Stat

Lowndes Square - 19:40 Lingfield

16% - Ed Walker's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Back Greycious Girl @ 5.59/2 in the 17:30 at Lingfield
Back Hyba @ 3.02/1 in the 19:10 at Lingfield
Back Lowndes Square @ 4.03/1 in the 19:40 at Lingfield

