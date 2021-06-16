Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Thursday

Greycious Girl - 17:30 Lingfield

Greycious Girl has been in good form throughout the spring, winning on the turf track here in May, and can gain a second career victory reverted back to the all-weather. She's the only three-year-old in the line-up and should have too many gears for her older rivals.

No. 7 (3) Greycious Girl (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Mr Patrick Millman

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 59

Hyba - 19:10 Lingfield

Hyba shaped well on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, showing enough speed to suggest she is capable of winning a race or two at this level. She should be able to improve again and can prove too good for much more exposed rivals here.

No. 3 (8) Hyba SBK 3/1 EXC 1.01 Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 52

Lowndes Square - 19:40 Lingfield

Lowndes Square very much caught the eye on his qualifying run over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, leaving the impression he will be well suited by this step up in trip. His pedigrees also suggest he'll improve further for this trip, and he makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut on his first start since being gelded.