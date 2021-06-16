- Trainer: Rod Millman
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Lingfield on Thursday...
"...he makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut on his first start since being gelded..."
Timeform on Lowndes Square
Greycious Girl - 17:30 Lingfield
Greycious Girl has been in good form throughout the spring, winning on the turf track here in May, and can gain a second career victory reverted back to the all-weather. She's the only three-year-old in the line-up and should have too many gears for her older rivals.
Hyba shaped well on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, showing enough speed to suggest she is capable of winning a race or two at this level. She should be able to improve again and can prove too good for much more exposed rivals here.
Lowndes Square - 19:40 Lingfield
Lowndes Square very much caught the eye on his qualifying run over six furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, leaving the impression he will be well suited by this step up in trip. His pedigrees also suggest he'll improve further for this trip, and he makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut on his first start since being gelded.
Smart Stat
Lowndes Square - 19:40 Lingfield
16% - Ed Walker's strike rate with handicap debutants
Recommended bets
