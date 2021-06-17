Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: Celtic to bring joy for backers

Promise in both runs for new yard

Ffos Las 17:45: Celtic Joy 0.5pt win 14/1

Celtic Joy had a disappointing 2020/21 season for Emma Lavelle and was sold to Gordon Edwards. Although he's finished tailed off and last of four in two runs for Edwards, he's shaped better than that would suggest.

His first start for Edwards came in a hurdle at Ludlow over 2m5f and he raced quite keenly on the outside early on. He was in a leading group of four at the end of the back straight and he was still only a couple of lengths behind the leader turning the final bend before dropping away quickly in the home straight and finishing 46 lengths behind the winner.

His most recent run was over today's C&D when sent off the outsider of four. He was held up in last and raced keenly under restraint. His jumping was far from convincing on the first circuit but he was still travelling strongly in a line of three behind the leader turning into the home straight. He was pushed along after 3 out and was about two lengths behind the leader when making a very bad mistake at 2 out. That left him in last and another mistake followed at the last fence, with him eventually being beaten 6½ lengths.

Jumping has been an issue for Celtic Joy in the past and it may be so again today but the way that he travelled through his last race suggests that he still retains ability and he now races off a 6lb lower mark.

He had a wind op prior to his last run for Emma Lavelle and it may turn out that he still has an issue on this front so will finish weakly again but he didn't drop away completely last time which offers hope.

In a race where most of the field are unreliable performers, I think Celtic Joy has the potential to cause a surprise and any 12/1 or bigger appeals.