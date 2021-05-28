Today's Racing News: A Friday frenzy with no less than six flat meetings

Punters will be looking to end the week on a high and head into the weekend full of confidence, so where is today's action?

No less than six flat meetings today with Carlisle, Fairyhouse, Yarmouth and Brighton keeping you company throughout the afternoon - Haydock and Pontefract keep the fun going in the evening while Stratford is the sole jumps meeting.

A quick look towards the weekend.

Three points of interest over the weekend

This weekend's racing is one of the few where it feels like the calm before the storm, and punters will need to search for those big bets.

ITV will be focused on Haydock, Chester and Beverley on Saturday, in which the feature race is the 15:30 John Of Gaunt Stakes on the final day of Haydock's three day meet.

Safe Voyage has optimum conditions but needs to bounce back from a below-par effort in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes but is a worthy market leader in these calmer waters - the returning Quickthorn in the opener is one worth a closer look!

15:45 Beverley class 3 Handicap sees a good betting heat with a wide-open look to the race - if you're a trader, here is where you want to be.

Sunday

Sunday is strangely dominated by summer jumps racing with four meetings from Punchestown, Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter, with Navan the only flat meeting - it's still the flat season, right?

The standout race looks to be the Uttoxeter 15:57 Clarke Chase, a class 2 race that's worthy of winter status and won by a seven-year-old for the last three years. Declarations will be out today.

Back to Friday's action.

Timeform prepping punters for Pontefract

The Timeform team keep the winners coming and today head to Pontefract to offer up three of their best bets.

Read what the guys have to say here.

Race of the day

There's a good card over at Yarmouth that shouldn't be forgotten about on Friday and the 16:45 quinncasino.com Handicap is where our attention is turned. A trappy little heat with the bare eight runners but the market seems to have got this one wrong.

No. 1 (3) Turntable SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 81

Turntable is heading the market and looked like an improved model on what he had previously shown when scoring at Newmarket earlier this month. On that evidence, you wouldn't put it out of the realms of possibility that he could go in again and defy this new mark.

That being said, he is exposed enough and there looks to be no real reason as to why he would improve. The race at Newmarket fell apart, and although the form has been boosted, it has been by those ridden prominently, who did too much too soon.

He looks short enough at the current odds and can be left alone.

No. 3 (6) Angel's Whisper (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

Angel's Whisper is interesting on seasonal return, and the absence shouldn't put you off if you're a backer, given she won fresh first time out last term. She was last seen in this sphere when a well-beaten 11th at Newmarket when stepped up to class four company off this handicap mark of 79.

The six-year-old has been over hurdles since and will look to pick back up the progressive thread at a course she has run well at before. She may be in the handicapper's grip, and were this to be at Pontefract, she would have stronger claims.

No. 4 (2) Dalanijujo (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

The market looks to have underestimated Dalanijujo for trainer Mick Channon. The unexposed four-year-old ran some mighty races in defeat last term, and the performances look all the better now, given how well the form has worked out.

She finished up last season with a third behind Angel Power, who is now rated 108 - 17lbs higher.

Her form is riddled with reasons to think she is well handicapped off this mark of 79, and Mick Channon has booked Tom Marquand to suggest she is ready to go first time up. She can race freely, which may be the worry, but she is surely better than these?

Rhys Williams off to value town with a 3pt win bet

Our daily tipster Rhys Williams has searched high and low for value at today's meetings and has sided with one at Stratford.

Read Rhys' column here.

Stat of the day

Trainer Ralph Beckett has a 53.3% strike rate with two-year-old runners at Pontefract in the last ten years with eight winners from 15 runners. Today he runs Angel Bleu in the 19:10.

Money Talk

"Money Talk" continues to provide winners from the market movers section, and there is a big gamble going on at Fairyhouse!

Who else are the Betfair Sportsbook punters backing on Friday?

16:20 Carlisle - Ottonian - 14/1 into 11/2

14:50 Brighton -Kingston Kurrajong 50/1 into 22/1

16:35 Fairyhouse - Anycity 66/1 into 9/2

Dudman in search for double bubble

Al Dudman continues his search for a big priced winning double and has two selections from for this today's action - Al's selections have been boosted to

Final Word

Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and the wee donkey do I have a sore head this morning.

It was great to be back on a racecourse, though, so all worth it, even if my wallet is much lighter than when I arrived.

Sangarius was a big disappointment, and that's not the first time he has given me a slap when I have been at Sandown - starting to think he has it in for me.

I had forgotten how different the experience is from watching on the TV to watching live.

It looks much more challenging work for the horses when watching them in the flesh. I can never get over just how long the home straight is at Sandown, and you don't get that sort of feel watching on the TV.

It's great to see crowds back, so make sure you get out to support your local course when you can because there is nothing like watching the action live.

Until Monday, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7