Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Irv - 18:00 Pontefract

Irv attracted support on his return to action over this course and distance last month and he shaped well. He likely would have gone close to winning if getting the splits, short of room over a furlong out and again hampered inside the final furlong. That form is solid and Irv is best not judged on his latest run at Thirsk where he wasn't seen to best effect, so there is plenty to like about his chances now 8 lb below his last winning mark.

No. 3 (5) Irv (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Aiden Brookes

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Lusail - 19:10 Pontefract

This is a good-looking conditions race for two-year-olds and the Richard Hannon-trained Lusail is taken to come out on top. He started a big price in a race where there were two significant withdrawals at the start, but he produced quite a taking effort for a debutant, impressing with his mid-race move into contention. There is more to come now and he is fancied to prove too strong for some similarly progressive types.

No. 4 (5) Lusail (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Ventura Express - 20:50 Pontefract

Ventura Express bolted up over course and distance on his first start for Paul Midgley last month and was beaten by Soul Seeker nine days later. That rival has gone on to win again since, so Ventura Express is weighted to reverse the form now, and is taken to do so on just his third start for a yard that do well with such types.