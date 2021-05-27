Daily Racing Multiple: An 25/1 boosted double for the evening action at Sandown

Ebro to bag another win

17:45 Sandown - Back Ebro River

No. 3 (1) Ebro River (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Hugo Palmer had a relatively quiet campaign last season, but he could have a useful juvenile on his hands in the shape of Ebro River.

Palmer trained his sire Galileo Gold with great success and this 2yo is still learning the job judged on his win at Doncaster last time where he was still green.

That was a much improved effort following his debut at Newmarket and with conditions on the soft side, he at least has already proven himself. He also has a decent draw on the inside.

Elusive to go that little bit extra

19:25 Sandown - Back Extra Elusive

No. 2 (4) Extra Elusive SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

The feature Brigadier Gerard never attracts a larger field, but tonight's renewal is a disappointing turnout with just the five runners.

Sangarius will have his supporters with the Sir Michael Stoute factor for the race, but Extra Elusive could be the answer at a bigger price.

He landed a pair of Group 3 races last season at Windsor and Haydock so is already proven at this level.

His latest effort was his first of the season in the Gordon Richards Stakes over course and distance. He made much of the running but looked rusty to me, although when he surrendered the lead he never gave up despite being short of room.



