- Trainer: Hugo Palmer
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: An 25/1 boosted double for the evening action at Sandown
It's evening action at Sandown for Alan Dudman's daily double today, with the Betfair Sportsbook boosting the wager to 25/1...
Ebro to bag another win
17:45 Sandown - Back Ebro River
Hugo Palmer had a relatively quiet campaign last season, but he could have a useful juvenile on his hands in the shape of Ebro River.
Palmer trained his sire Galileo Gold with great success and this 2yo is still learning the job judged on his win at Doncaster last time where he was still green.
That was a much improved effort following his debut at Newmarket and with conditions on the soft side, he at least has already proven himself. He also has a decent draw on the inside.
Elusive to go that little bit extra
19:25 Sandown - Back Extra Elusive
The feature Brigadier Gerard never attracts a larger field, but tonight's renewal is a disappointing turnout with just the five runners.
Sangarius will have his supporters with the Sir Michael Stoute factor for the race, but Extra Elusive could be the answer at a bigger price.
He landed a pair of Group 3 races last season at Windsor and Haydock so is already proven at this level.
His latest effort was his first of the season in the Gordon Richards Stakes over course and distance. He made much of the running but looked rusty to me, although when he surrendered the lead he never gave up despite being short of room.
