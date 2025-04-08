Mark Milligan's Tips: Two to back at Nottingham on Wednesday at up to 15/2
Mark Milligan has two bets from Nottingham on Tuesday, with his best bet a sprinter who can break a long losing streak...
-
Mark has two Wednesday bets
-
Burke sprinter looks well handicapped nowadays
-
Handicap debutant can go in
14:35 Nottingham - Back Looking For Lynda @ 13/8
Looking For Lynda (Ire)
- J: Jack Nicholls
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 7734345-5
Looking For Lynda has gone a long time between drinks, indeed his last win came at York back in 2023, but there are sound reasons for thinking he can break that losing streak in this 5f class 4 handicap.
Karl Burke's five-year-old was largely consistent in much better grades than this last season, making the frame no less than eight times, and his mark has been steadily dropping all the while. One of his best 2024 efforts came when third in the Dash at Epsom and that was a much stronger race than this one.
The selection didn't run particularly well on his seasonal bow at Musselburgh last week, but he looked rusty that day and should have sharpened up markedly with that under his belt.
He's run some of his best races in cheekpieces and it's worth noting he went without any headgear in that comeback, while his trainer now reaches for blinkers for the first time.
Looking For Lynda is a seriously well handicapped horse nowadays and, if the blinkers have the desired effect, he should go very close under useful 7lb claimer Jack Nicholls.
16:05 Nottingham - Back Duke Orsino @ 15/2
Duke Orsino
- J: Charles Bishop
- T: Eve Johnson Houghton
- F: 074-
Eve Johnson Houghton knows what it takes to win with a handicap debutant and she can strike with Duke Orsino in this 1m handicap.
The trainer has won with her last two runners that were making their handicap bows, the latest just last week when Kamekist did this column a favour at Wolverhampton.
Duke Orsino possesses a similar profile to that one, having had three relatively quite runs in maidens/novices, the most recent when fourth at Kempton in December. He wasn't given a overly hard time that day and has the physique/pedigree to prove much better than an opening mark of 66.
By No Nay Never, Duke Orsino is closely related to some smart sorts and it would be no surprise whatsoever if he takes a big step forward now.
This doesn't look a deep handicap by any means, though there are a couple in opposition who aren't that exposed either, with Archie Watson's Where's She At likely to prove one of the best amongst them.
Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Brandon on seasonal debut at Navan
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive