Mark Milligan's Tips: Two to back at Nottingham on Wednesday at up to 15/2

Mark has two Wednesday bets

Burke sprinter looks well handicapped nowadays

Handicap debutant can go in

Looking For Lynda has gone a long time between drinks, indeed his last win came at York back in 2023, but there are sound reasons for thinking he can break that losing streak in this 5f class 4 handicap.

Karl Burke's five-year-old was largely consistent in much better grades than this last season, making the frame no less than eight times, and his mark has been steadily dropping all the while. One of his best 2024 efforts came when third in the Dash at Epsom and that was a much stronger race than this one.

The selection didn't run particularly well on his seasonal bow at Musselburgh last week, but he looked rusty that day and should have sharpened up markedly with that under his belt.

He's run some of his best races in cheekpieces and it's worth noting he went without any headgear in that comeback, while his trainer now reaches for blinkers for the first time.

Looking For Lynda is a seriously well handicapped horse nowadays and, if the blinkers have the desired effect, he should go very close under useful 7lb claimer Jack Nicholls.

Recommended Bet Back Looking For Lynda in the 14:35 Nottingham SBK 13/8

Eve Johnson Houghton knows what it takes to win with a handicap debutant and she can strike with Duke Orsino in this 1m handicap.

The trainer has won with her last two runners that were making their handicap bows, the latest just last week when Kamekist did this column a favour at Wolverhampton.

Duke Orsino possesses a similar profile to that one, having had three relatively quite runs in maidens/novices, the most recent when fourth at Kempton in December. He wasn't given a overly hard time that day and has the physique/pedigree to prove much better than an opening mark of 66.

By No Nay Never, Duke Orsino is closely related to some smart sorts and it would be no surprise whatsoever if he takes a big step forward now.

This doesn't look a deep handicap by any means, though there are a couple in opposition who aren't that exposed either, with Archie Watson's Where's She At likely to prove one of the best amongst them.