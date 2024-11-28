Thursday Racing Tips: Montregard one to keep on side say Timeform
Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Musselburgh, Taunton and Thurles on Thursday...
-
Montregard can win again
-
Heart Above arrives in top form
-
Oakley can prove himself well handicapped
Montregard open to improvement
Montregard was a two-time winner over hurdles, but being a half-brother to top-class chaser Protektorat, he is bred to develop even further over fences, and he's made a very good start in this sphere.
He caught the eye on his chasing debut at Wetherby last month, well found in the betting, but ridden with an eye to the future, and he duly showed the benefit of that experience when opening his account in this sphere at Market Rasen a fortnight ago.
Montregard was liberated by the return of cheekpieces, taking care of a couple of less convincing chasers with plenty to spare, travelling well throughout and could have won by further if he wanted. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks lenient and this unexposed five-year-old is one to keep on the right side.
Heart Above still fairly treated
Heart Above built on previous promise to deservedly open his account over hurdles at Perth in September, seeming to benefit from having the rail to run against, but comfortably on top at the line.
He lost little in defeat at Kelso last month, too, running at least as well on the figures, but unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated and well-handicapped rival who has won again since.
Heart Above beat the remainder convincingly, so it is no surprise he's been raised 5 lb for that effort, but a revised mark of 88 is still workable, and he is fancied to launch another bold bid with Henry Brooke taking over from a conditional rider.
Oakley remains one to be interested in
Oakley had some fair form on the Flat, winning a handicap from a mark of 63 over a mile and a quarter at Dundalk 12 months ago, and he has shown promise in four starts over hurdles.
He started at big prices and was well beaten on his first three starts, but he was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and he showed much more when last seen at Tipperary in May.
Oakley was much strong in the betting on that occasion, showing more than previously, and shaping better than the bare result to boot. He was still in with every chance until making a bad mistake at the second-last and he is well worth supporting to prove himself on a good mark now back from a break.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 shot at Windsor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby