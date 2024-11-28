Thursday Racing Tips: Montregard one to keep on side say Timeform

Montregard can win again

Heart Above arrives in top form

Oakley can prove himself well handicapped

Montregard was a two-time winner over hurdles, but being a half-brother to top-class chaser Protektorat, he is bred to develop even further over fences, and he's made a very good start in this sphere.

He caught the eye on his chasing debut at Wetherby last month, well found in the betting, but ridden with an eye to the future, and he duly showed the benefit of that experience when opening his account in this sphere at Market Rasen a fortnight ago.

Montregard was liberated by the return of cheekpieces, taking care of a couple of less convincing chasers with plenty to spare, travelling well throughout and could have won by further if he wanted. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks lenient and this unexposed five-year-old is one to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Montregard in the 14:00 Taunton SBK 9/4

Heart Above built on previous promise to deservedly open his account over hurdles at Perth in September, seeming to benefit from having the rail to run against, but comfortably on top at the line.

He lost little in defeat at Kelso last month, too, running at least as well on the figures, but unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated and well-handicapped rival who has won again since.

Heart Above beat the remainder convincingly, so it is no surprise he's been raised 5 lb for that effort, but a revised mark of 88 is still workable, and he is fancied to launch another bold bid with Henry Brooke taking over from a conditional rider.

Recommended Bet Back Heart Above in the 14:10 Musselburgh SBK 9/2

Oakley had some fair form on the Flat, winning a handicap from a mark of 63 over a mile and a quarter at Dundalk 12 months ago, and he has shown promise in four starts over hurdles.

He started at big prices and was well beaten on his first three starts, but he was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and he showed much more when last seen at Tipperary in May.

Oakley was much strong in the betting on that occasion, showing more than previously, and shaping better than the bare result to boot. He was still in with every chance until making a bad mistake at the second-last and he is well worth supporting to prove himself on a good mark now back from a break.

Recommended Bet Back Oakley in the 15:35 Thurles SBK 4/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!