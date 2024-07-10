Thursday Racing Tips: Hamish has plenty in his favour say Timeform

Newmarket have received 29mm of rain in the last 24 hours which has changed the official going to soft, good to soft in places, and that change in going despcription will be very much in the favour of Hamish.

Hamish has 11 career victories to his name, with seven of those coming when the ground description had soft in it and, though he is now an eight-year-old, he proved at least as good as ever when runner-up to Luxembourg in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom at the end of May.

That was his first start back in top-level company since he gave Kyprios a race in the 2022 Irish St Leger and he proved he is still up to competing at the highest level by running a cracker, sticking to his task well in the closing stages against one who very much had the run of the race.

Hamish moves down slightly in class now and sets a healthy standard on form - he's at least 6 lb clear of this field on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to quickly resume winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Hamish in the 15:35 Newmarket SBK 10/11

Whistlejacket is a brother to very smart juvenile Little Big Bear, who won four of his five starts as a juvenile, notably the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the Phoenix Stakes by an impressive seven lengths.

Whistlejacket wasn't able to emulate his brother at Royal Ascot last month, but he was impressive when winning a listed event previously, and still shaped like a horse who has lots of class when fourth in the Norfolk Stakes.

Admittedly, he failed to meet market expectations, finishing a place behind the same horse he beat comfortably on his previous start, but he strongly left the impression that he's ready for a return to six furlongs, while faster ground may also have contributed to his below-par performance.

The ground is set to be easier at Newmarket on Thursday, though, and he's expected to show his true potential back over further.

Recommended Bet Back Whistlejacket in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 7/5

Tropical Island made a winning debut over five furlongs at Ripon last season and she went on to win a nursery at York from a BHA mark of 83, too.

She played up beforehand when not quite at the same level in a listed event at York on her final start last season, but she was better behaved on her return at the same venue last month, and also shaped much better than the bare result.

Tropical Island finished a few places behind the reopposing Elmonjed on that occasion, but she travelled through that race like a horse on a good mark, just racing closer to the strong pace than ideal and also leaving the impression she'd come on a fair bit for the run.

She races from 1lb lower now and should be very competitive if coming forward from that effort as expected.