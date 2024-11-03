Horse Racing Tips

Sunday Racing Tips: Mickey The Steel can prove too strong say Timeform

Horse racing at Huntingdon
The action unfolds at Huntingdon

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Carlisle, the Curragh and Huntingdon on Sunday...

  • Mickey The Steel to follow up last year's win

  • Galia des Liteaux holds clear claims on form

  • Just Chasing May is going the right way

Mickey The Steel still well treated

Mickey The Steel won this race last season and looks capable of striking again off a 3 lb lower mark.

Mickey The Steel had been disappointing earlier in the campaign but the handicapper relented as a consequence and, after taking a step back in the right direction at Bellewstown on his return from a break last month, he registered a cosy success at Navan 11 days ago.

Mickey The Steel won by only three-quarters of a length but he was value for extra having picked his way through after waiting for a gap. He's 6 lb higher than for that success but still well treated on last year's form and is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Mickey The Steel in the 13:55 at the Curragh

SBK11/2

Galia des Liteaux can make her class count

Galia des Liteaux has won on her first start of the campaign for the last three seasons and she looks to have been found a good opportunity on her return.

Galia des Liteaux failed to strike again last season after winning a listed mares' chase on her return at Market Rasen, but she ran some fine races in defeat, including when runner-up in the Classic Chase at Warwick and when proving competitive for a long way in the Grand National until ultimately weakening into eighth.

The form she showed when runner-up in the Classic Chase sets the clear standard on form and places her 9 lb ahead on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so she should be difficult to beat for the in-form Dan Skelton stable.

Recommended Bet

Back Galia des Liteaux in the 14:53 at Carlisle

SBK10/11

Just Chasing May to build on promising return

Just Chasing May made a slow start to his career but he offered some encouragement on his first couple of outings in handicaps and he signed off for the campaign with a dominant success at Uttoxeter, winning in the style of a progressive hurdler worth following from a lowly mark.

He found another progressive and well-treated rival too strong on his reappearance at Southwell 11 days ago, but that was an encouraging effort which earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one to be interested in.

That effort showed that he remains on a fair mark despite earning a big hike in the weights for his win at Uttoxeter and he looks likely to give a good account.

Recommended Bet

Back Just Chasing May in the 16:14 at Huntingdon

SBK9/4

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

