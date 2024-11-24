Sunday Racing Tips: Kabral du Mathan looks well handicapped say Timeform
Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Exeter and Punchestown on Sunday...
Farren Glory looks an exciting prospect
Kabral du Mathan can progress further
Side with Fastorslow in a cracker
Farren Glory has plenty of potential
Farren Glory (Ire)
- J: J. W. Kennedy
- T: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- F: 15/11F9-21
Gordon Elliott has a very good recent record in this Grade 2 novices' chase, winning three of the last four renewals, and he fires another exciting prospect at this year's renewal in Farren Glory.
He was a smart novice hurdler last season, winning his first two starts, and looked the likely winner of the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree when departing at the second-last flight.
Farren Glory was no match for another exciting prospect on his debut over fences at Wexford last month, but he made no mistake at Naas a fortnight ago, a little sketchy at some of his fences, but his jumping improved as the race wore on, and he forged clear in the closing stages. There should be plenty more to come from him now - he has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating - and he is expected to take this step up in grade in his stride.
Kabral du Mathan can win again
Kabral Du Mathan (Fr)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 11-
Kabral du Mathan showed fair form when winning his sole start in France and he was impressive when making a winning start for these connections in a juvenile event at Huntingdon in January earlier this year.
He went with a tongue strap but not the hood he'd worn in France and he looked a good prospect, winning with more in hand than the one and a half length margin implies, looming up out wide entering the straight and just pushed out under a hands-and-heels ride.
Kabral du Mathan also displayed clear signs of inexperience, wandering around in front, and that form hasn't worked out badly (beat a next-time-out winner). The handicapper appears to have let him in lightly on his handicap debut and he remains with loads of potential for his top yard.
Fastorslow the one at his favoured Punchestown
Fastorslow (Fr)
- J: Mr D. O'Connor
- T: Martin Brassil, Ireland
- F: 5521/12U-1
This is a cracking renewal of the John Durkan Memorial Chase with Fastorslow, Galopin des Champs and the up-and-coming Fact To File set to lock horns at this early stage of the season.
Fastorslow has won his last three starts at Punchestown, including this race 12 months ago, and he has beaten Galopin des Champs in each of those victories.
He was still travelling well when departing in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival and proved too strong for Galopin des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup on his final start. Fastorslow loves it round here, is still relatively unexposed after just eight starts over fences in Britain or Ireland, and he may just have too much over this intermediate trip.
Recommended bets
