Sunday Racing Tips: Expect Champagne celebrations say Timeform

Mystic Man can bounce back from disappointing display

Everyday Champagne shaped well over course and distance

Fever Dream unexposed as a staying hurdler

Mystic Man ran too badly to be true on his reappearance at Southwell last month but he was a prolific and progressive chaser last season and is worth another chance.

Mystic Man won four of his five starts over fences last year, including both outings after he joined Harry Derham from Oliver Sherwood.

He had to work hard for the second of those wins but it was achieved off the same mark that he races off here, so he is clearly competitively treated if back on song. Dropping back into 0-100 company and returning to a sounder surface might help him bounce back for a yard that is going well.

Recommended Bet Back Mystic Man in the 13:30 at Stratford SBK 11/4

Everyday Champagne disappointed on a few occasions after making a winning start for Nick Alexander at Ayr last year, but he got back on track when returning to a sounder surface at Kelso in May, launching a bold bid from the front and finding only one too strong.

Everyday Champagne also had to settle for second over this course and distance last month but he can perhaps have his effort upgraded slightly as he was taken on a long way out which left him vulnerable to a more patiently ridden rival.

There was still a lot to like about how Everyday Champagne stuck to his task, though, and he still appeals as being fairly treated despite going up 5 lb in the weights. He should launch another bold bid over a course and distance that clearly suit.

Recommended Bet Back Everyday Champagne in the 15:45 at Perth SBK 9/2

Fever Dream found only a subsequent winner too strong and was a long way clear of the third when he was runner-up on his return at Fakenham in March and he confirmed that promise when getting off the mark over this course and distance last month.

Fever Dream, who had no issue with the longer trip, travelled strongly, made good headway on the bridle before the second last and soon assumed control, ultimately scoring by four and a quarter lengths with plenty in hand.

He's been hit with a 12 lb rise in the weights for that emphatic victory but he's still completely unexposed as a staying hurdler and could still be ahead of the handicapper.