Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view at Hamilton

Timeform highlight three selections for Sunday's racing at Hamilton

American Affair a sprinter to follow

Even more to come from Fairbanks

Warda Jamila can follow up

The Sunday Series continues at Hamilton on Sunday and there is a cracking five-furlong handicap for older horses at 17:10.

There is plenty of pace in this race on paper and that will very much suit the claims of the unexposed American Affair (104p), who confirmed himself a sprinter going places when making a winning reappearance at Musselburgh in April. That was a big career-best effort, always travelling well in behind the pace, and readily drawing clear inside the final furlong.

American Affair was much too good for his rivals on that occasion, his jockey even taking a pull before drawing clear, and he remains unexposed over five furlongs. A subsequent 10 lb rise in the weights is fair and, as the Horse In Focus Flag suggests, he is very much a horse to keep on the right side, especially as he's open to further improvement (still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating).

Recommended Bet Back American Affair in the 17:10 Hamilton SBK 10/3

Fairbanks was brought along gradually as a juvenile and he wasn't knocked about on his return in a minor event over a mile and a quarter at Windsor last season, either.

However, he has done nothing but progress since entering handicaps and being fitted with a visor, winning four of his five starts in this sphere. He is now 24 lb higher in the weights than when making a winning handicap debut, but he produced yet another career-best effort when resuming winning ways at Newcastle last month, and that performance marked him out as potentially smart.

Fairbanks was given an enterprising ride on that occasion, kicking on over two furlongs out and well in command entering the final furlong. He is clearly a most progressive horse, tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings on 108, and also has the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as a horse to follow.

This even longer trip has the potential to unlock further improvement, too, so he can defy a 7 lb rise and win again before having his sights raised even further.

Recommended Bet Back Fairbanks in the 16:40 Hamilton SBK 2/1

Warda Jamila was an expensive yearling at 120,000 guineas and she built on her promising debut when opening her account at the second attempt in a minor event at Leicester in October last year.

She was far from disgraced upped to a mile and a quarter when finishing midfield in a strong minor event at Newbury on her return in April, shaping as though the trip may have stretched her, but she proved that clearly not to be the case when resuming winning ways on handicap debut at Ascot last time.

Warda Jamila saw out the distance very well on that occasion, while she was also positioned closer to the gallop than the other two that filled the places, too.

She has clearly entered handicaps from a very good mark, so a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights isn't a concern, and both the way she won at Ascot and her pedigree strongly suggest she's open to further improvement - which is also highlighted by the Timeform small 'p' still being attached to her rating (adjusted 95p, which makes her Timeform top rated in this handicap).