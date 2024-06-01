Daryl Carter's Tips: Daryl's banking on Balding on Sunday at Hamilton

NAP Fairbanks can continue his improvement

Look to Boughey at Nottingham to be crowned King

eye-catcher Bergerac can bounce back at Hamilton

If All The Kings Men - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for trainer George Boughey can put a spring blip in Meydan behind him, he must hold strong claims on his British form of last season to get back to winning ways down in grade into a Class 3 contest.

The market has missed him thanks to a spell in Meydan, but he was as disappointing in France before transferring his racing to Britain. Hopefully, he can bounce back when he returns to these shores after an 84-day break.

He was narrowly denied last year at Epsom when third to Austrian Theory in a strong Class 3 contest under the handling of William Buick and I was convinced that he was set up for a repeat crack. He was entered on Friday at Epsom but didn't get confirmed, so maybe that is a slight concern as he was continuously denied a clear passage locked against the rail but finished off his race powerfully in the first-time blinkers, resulting in an unlucky loser off just six pounds lower.

Still, he left Britain for Meydan in November, signing off with an excellent victory at Wolverhampton, recording a career-best RPR 105. He was firmly on the upgrade, so much so that he was sent off favourite for his first outing in Meydan at 9/43.25 but ultimately proved disappointing. I am always keen to forgive horses running in Meydan, as it can be an entirely new experience.

However, returning to Britain, he is fancied to get back on the upgrade under the handling of five-pound claimer Tommy Jakes, whom Boughey has used to good effect (33% strike rate).

I'm confident that All The King's Men will be ready to fire today, and the 84-day break is by design with a good record fresh, and he has strong claims and is an improver on the balance of his profile.

Back the selection at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:25 Nottingham - Back All The King's Men SBK 8/1

Andrew Balding's Fairbanks - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was an excellent recent winner for us at Newcastle on the AW following an encouraging seasonal return at Thirsk after a gelding operation and a seven pounds rise for that looks on the lenient side.

The handicapper may have felt he was given an inspired ride, but the AW surface was a slight unknown that day. He took to it well and was much more dominant than the winning distance suggests, stringing his rivals out a long way from home before powering on down the home straight.

The return to turf is positive, and he remains in the same Class 3 grade. He is a horse firmly on the upgrade, so it's worth keeping the faith with him until he tells otherwise. His form from last season suggests he should be able to reach a rating close to 100 and trainer David O'Meara is a rare visitor to Hamilton but holds a 26% strike rate and providing Fairbanks shows up in the same heart as his last four runs outside of a reappearance he will be hard to beat.

There are plenty of dangers in a typically competitive contest, but he is improving and is one that we have yet to see the best of. Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:40 Hamilton - Back Fairbanks SBK 10/3

Helter Skelter was an eye-catcher at York and had been having a productive season, so he will likely prove popular, but Dumfries - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks a big price in the market after catching the eye at Thirsk on his latest outing when having an impossible task behind a wall of horses on the rail. He left the impression his time may be near.

At double-figure odds, he looks worth chancing under Joanna Mason, having had excuses for his two runs before that this season and having shaped well in a better race than this at Salisbury last term.

The handicapper continues to relent with him, but he rounded off last term on the upgrade, and he is now lower in the weights and tackling Class 5 company.

He is hard to be confident with, but we have not seen the best of him yet, and he offers good value at 10/111.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:55 Nottingham - Back Dumfries SBK 12/1

Bergerac--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--left the firm impression last time at York that he is running back into form. With two solid runs at this track on his first two outings of his career from a good draw one-off the rail, I expect him to make a positive impact today.

The six-year-old was slowly away at York last time and had to wait for a run but finished his race powerfully to be beaten just two lengths from what looked like an impossible position.

That effort is hard to ignore with today's setup with a view to revering to more positive tactics, and he is relatively unexposed at five furlongs and is handily weighted.

The drying ground is a positive, and he ticks plenty of boxes under regular rider Tom Eaves to make his presence felt. He appeals at 6/17.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 17:10 Hamilton - Back Bergerac SBK 9/1

P/L Update



For any confusion with the P/L - the last recorded was inclusive of the first few days of May, but the months are listed below.



JAN

ADV= +29.38

BSP = +9.5

FEB

ADV = -20.52

BSP = -31.8

MARCH

ADV = +54.01

BSP +73.4

APRIL

ADV = -8.8

BSP = -20

MAY

ADV = +5.8

BSP +33.4

Total for 2024

Advised prices = + 59.85 ROI 12.67%

BSP prices = +64.5 ROI 13.66%