Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Soprano to hit the right notes say Timeform

Timeform highlight three selections for Sunday's racing

Soprano a step ahead of the handicapper

Letsbefrank looks open to improvement

Twomey stable switch seems significant

Mezzo Soprano can extend unbeaten record

Mezzo Soprano, a €360,000 purchase, didn't make her debut until August of her three-year-old campaign but she rewarded the patience of connections by winning all three starts last season.

The third of those victories came on her handicap debut at Kempton in October and she was well on top at the finish after quickening up nicely to lead inside the final half-furlong.

That form has worked out well - three horses won their next start - and a 6 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop Mezzo Soprano who is 8 lb clear on Timeform's figures and retains the potential to carry on progressing.

Recommended Bet Back Mezzo Soprano in the 16:45 at Thirsk SBK 11/10

Letsbefrank can build on Hamilton victory

Letsbefrank is another who has very few miles on the clock for a four-year-old and, like Mezzo Soprano, he also has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that he is a likely improver.

Letsbefrank showed improved form to get off the mark at Hamilton last time and there was a lot to like about the display as he travelled sweetly and then, after having to wait for a gap, picked up strongly to lead inside the final half-furlong and win by a length and a quarter.

A 6 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him following that ready success and his stout pedigree suggests that he should cope with this marked step up in trip.

Recommended Bet Back Letsbefrank in the 18:15 at Thirsk SBK 11/2

Dragonfly can fare better in handicaps for new yard

Mm Dragonfly failed to make a telling impact in three maidens for Mick Halford and Tracey Collins but she looks of interest on her handicap debut having joined Paddy Twomey's stable.

Twomey has quickly established himself as one of the best trainers in Ireland and since 2019 his runners boast a strike rate of nearly 28%, while he has gained a reputation for doing especially well with recruits.

The application of a tongue tie, plus a 15-week break since her latest outing, are other possible reasons for improvement and it would be little surprise were Mm Dragonfly to raise her game and prove her opening mark of 65 to be lenient.

Recommended Bet Back Mm Dragonfly in the 14:45 at Gowran Park SBK 4/1

