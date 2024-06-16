Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 Back this Longhaired fellow to score at Thirsk

Longhaired General can reverse form with the favourite on better terms

Back Fox to make a winning handicap debut

With a good record fresh Fahey's course winner is overpriced

Plenty hold claims in here, none more so than the favourite Pabourus, who has a stiff mark to overcome on handicap debut but has looked useful in three outings to date. However, Longhaired General - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - pulled well clear with a useful rival on his final qualifying run for a handicap mark, improving on anything he had previously achieved, and he may now be ready to strike.

He was behind today's favourite on his debut at Redcar. Still, he had to concede race experience and negotiate a wide draw on softer ground than ideal but offered promise rallying into a six-length fourth.

His latest performance here at Thirsk was a huge step forward, and he is now far better off at the weights with the favourite. At the same time, the form of his second here to winner Ebt's Guard looks strong. The winner had previously chased home a useful rival in Blake at Sandown and Mr Baloo at Kempton in two starts this season, and the former finished fourth to the smart Persica at Epsom.

That looks like a three-year-old form to follow (it's in my tracker in many places), and this opening mark of 77 with the claim of the good Apprentice William Pyle in the saddle makes him look fairly treated.

He must hold each-way claims if he can negotiate a wide draw in stall 12.

Back the selection at 10/111.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:15 Thirsk - Back Longhaired General SBK 12/1

Fox Legacy - 6/17.00 top price with the Betfair Sportsbook - caught the eye at Leicester last time when running well from off the gallop behind the smart Matsuri, and he left the impression that he was one to follow once tackling handicaps.

It's no surprise that connections look to turn him out rather quickly, with an opening rating of 77, and move him up in distance. He left a couple of useful rivals for dead with his turn of foot, but Richard Kingscote was mindful not to get too close to the winner, who could have a strong say in the Irish Derby.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has a tremendous record at this venue over the years (1-1 this year), and I expect him to get off the mark at the first attempt. He arguably holds more promise than most of these, with big danger Align The Stars who is sure to be seen to best effect once tackling staying distance. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 17:15 Thirsk - Back Fox Legacy SBK 6/1

Richard Fahey's The Predictor - 22/123.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks overpriced in this handicap, particularly given he is a course winner that has gone well fresh.

He boasts easily the strongest, staying handicap form with his Chester Plate fourth. He is worth forgiving his final outing in June last year, and there are not many with stronger claims than a neck second on a seasonal return to Legendary Day in this Class 4 handicap.

The cheek-pieces are on for this return, which suggests connections are here to have a crack, and the booking of Oisin Orr is significant, having had a good record on him in the past. Interestingly, the reapplication of the cheek-pieces last term encouraged a victory here over 2m; the same effect is expected after a break. He is fairly handicapped on his Chester form, and it would be a surprise if he did not figure in this contest from 2 lb lower.

Back him at 12/113.00 or bigger.