Royal Ascot 2024 Tips: 25/1 Royal Hunt Cup is right up his street

Big-priced Wigmore Street could play a leading role in the Royal Hunt Cup

Aurora Dawn can go well in Fillies Handicap

Ethical Diamond appeals if taking his chance on Friday

I have my eye on more handicappers throughout the week at Royal Ascot, but here are three to consider before final declarations with one advised bet.

Wigmore Street - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - represents Joseph O'Brien, is entirely unexposed, and offered some severe promise when making a winning debut at Kempton in December 2022 for his former connections, Simon and Ed Crisford. He immediately went into my tracker.

Gelded and moved to the O'Brien stable, he desperately needed his outing at Dundalk in March, having not been seen for 445 days before putting in a much-improved effort on turf at Naas in May, finishing with running left when denied a clear passage against the rail off today's rating of 97.

The form of his debut romp looks strong, with some valuable rivals slammed, including the smart 2023 Royal Ascot Hampton Court winner Waipiro. The runner-up is rated 96, the third 94 and the 11th 88.

There's lots of upside to his profile, and although not straightforward, powerful owner Michael Tabor has kept the faith. Four-year-olds have an excellent record in this race, and this is his target.

He is exceptionally well-bred by American Pharoah, a half-brother to eight winners, and his Dam was a Grade 1 winner. He has lots more to offer, having left that impression at Naas last time out, and this stiff 1m and strong gallop will see him to best effect.

Recommended Bet Back Wigmore Street to win the Royal Hunt Cup SBK 25/1

Aurora Dawn was devilishly unlucky for this column at Goodwood last time. Still, she confirmed my thoughts that she was a very well-handicapped horse, and remarkably, the handicapper had dropped her a further pound for that effort.

She is impossible to ignore if taking in this target (holds an entry at Thirsk on Sunday) with an unexposed profile on turf and representing a yard with a big-priced runner finish second in this race in 2022 (Random Harvest).

Friday - Duke of Edinburgh Handicap - Ethical Diamond

Ethical Diamond left the impression that we didn't see the best of him over hurdles back in the Spring. Still, the four-year-old made a very encouraging return to the flat at Leopardstown in May, going down by a bob of the head to a subsequent winner in Saturn, now rated 12lb higher.

The Willie Mullins runner has an entirely unexposed profile, shaped as though a stiffer test of stamina would suit it, and further improvement was on the cards once moving up in trip.

He was a winner as a three-year-old at Limerick in good style over the useful 94-rated Beechwood at this 1m4f distance, and from a rating of 94, he looks like a sure-fire improver.

Listen to Racing Only Bettor's 2024 Royal Ascot Preview...