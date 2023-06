Watch Starting Stalls every Wednesday

Megan and Daryl discuss latest Flat racing

Preview this week's Oaks and Derby

Starting Stalls is Betfair's brand new flat racing show with Megan Nicholls and Daryl Carter.

The duo are here every Wednesday of the flat season with the final say on the week's action, plus they will debate some of the hot topics in racing and a few that others have must before looking ahead to the big action of the weekend.

It's a fast-paced no holds barred chat on all things Flat racing.

In part one, Megan and Daryl discuss their weekend eye-catchers - the horses which they believe should be winning in the near future - and choose their ones to oppose.

Horses up for discussion include, Dawn Of Liberation, Yacowlef, Elite Status and Thunder Blue.

BHA are "not living in real world"

Part two sees the team express their disappointment at the lack of Flat racing last Sunday.

On a bank holiday weekend, there should be Sunday racing, says Daryl, who thinks the BHA "are not living in the real world".

The team discuss the Irish 2,000 Guineas? Four runners from the English version went over and Royal Scotsman was the biggest flop of them all.

"I put him up because I thought he was a bit of a banker," says Daryl. "He looked like a non-stayer to me."

Epsom Oaks and Derby

All eyes will be on Epsom for the Oaks on Friday and the Derby on Saturday. Are Megan and Darly concerned that Animal Rebellion disrupt the meeting?

Daryl says: "I think public opinion has turned against them after (the way they disrupted) the Grand National.

Megan says: "It's frustrating for those of us who understand horse racing and the level of care that is given to the horses."

As for which horse will win Friday's Oaks, Megan says:

"I've been impressed by Running Lion. I thought she was pretty good at Newmarket."

Daryl says: "I like Soul Sister. I loved what she did at York. I'm hoping Frankie can do the double this weekend."

This is just a taste of the conversation, as Megan and Daryl discuss the latest news and hot topics in Flat racing, so watch the full epsiode.

Watch Starting Stalls Episode 1