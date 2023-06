Epsom Derby meeting provides plenty of pointers

Embesto wows watchers at Doncaster

Early look at Royal Ascot runners

Megan Nicholls and Daryl Carter are back to review an excellent seven days of racing and look ahead to what's to come.

Derby analysis is at the forefront of Megan's mind after heartbreak for her boyfriend jockey Kevin Stott.

Daryl, meanwhile, says he "disgraced" himself with his bets and is aiming to do much better this week.

Em is Besto of the Eyecatchers

Daryl was impressed by two horses in the same race at Doncaster on Saturday.

He said: "What Embesto did to win was quite remarkable... He's a group horse going forward, potential a Group 1 horse. He is definitely one to keep on side at Royal Ascot."

"Saiwoo was down the field on his debut. He is a gorgeous-looking horse and a nice prospect to keep on side."

For more on Royal Ascot (20-24 June) read our guide to everything you need to know about the five day Flat racing event.

