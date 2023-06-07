</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Live</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/fiorentina-v-west-ham-europa-conference-league-final-betting-tips-52-1-bet-builder-060623-1063.html">Fiorentina v West Ham: Monster 52/1 shot heads five Conference League final Bet Builders</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/fiorentina-v-west-ham-tips-europa-conference-league-final-best-bets-back-hammers-to-clinch-glory-060623-140.html">Fiorentina v West Ham: Back Hammers to clinch UECL glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/lionel-messi-transfer-latest-odds-betting-suspended-after-inter-miami-backed-heavily-070623-204.html">Lionel Messi Transfer: Betting suspended after Inter Miami backed heavily</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html">Royal Ascot 2023: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-says-mares-will-come-to-the-fore-at-newton-abbot-070623-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says it's mares to the fore at Newton Abbot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-watch-racing-only-bettor-royal-ascot-preview-050623-204.html">Royal Ascot 2023: Watch our Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot preview here!</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/us-open-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-050623-719.html">US Open 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-canadian-open-and-scandinavian-mixed-060623-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Canadian Open and Scandinavian Mixed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/canadian-open-first-round-leader-tips-focus-on-local-stars-060623-719.html">Canadian Open First-Round Leader Tips: Focus on local stars</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/australia-v-india-wtc-final-player-tips-four-bets-from-5-6-to-50-1-060623-194.html">Australia v India WTC Final Player Tips: Four bets from 5/6 to 50/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/australia-v-india-wtc-final-tips-aussies-to-turn-up-heat-on-underdone-india-050623-194.html">Australia v India WTC Final Tips: Aussies to turn up heat on underdone India</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-tips-irish-could-give-hosts-a-fright-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Tips: Irish could give hosts a fright</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-quarter-final-tips-zverev-short-priced-ahead-of-etcheverry-clash-060623-778.html">Men's French Open Quarter-Final Tips: Zverev short-priced ahead of Etcheverry clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-quarter-final-tips-favourites-likely-to-dominate-the-days-schedule-060623-778.html">Women's French Open Quarter-Final Tips: Favourites likely to dominate Wednesday's schedule</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-quarter-final-tips-djokovic-looking-short-priced-for-khachanov-clash-050623-778.html">Men's French Open Quarter-Final Tips: Djokovic looking short-priced for Khachanov clash</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Promising news for Biden backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-desantis-drifts-to-11-2-after-election-campaign-launch-250523-204.html">Next US President: DeSantis drifts to 11/2 after election campaign launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Royal Ascot 2023: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-07">07 June 2023</time></li> <li>8:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Royal Ascot 2023: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide", "name": "Royal Ascot 2023: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide", "description": "We're just under two weeks away from the start of the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting, so here with his ultimate guide, including day-by-day schedule, major races, ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-07T14:54:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-07T15:01:00+01:00", "articleBody": "We're just under two weeks away from the start of the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting, so here with his ultimate guide, including day-by-day schedule, major races, ante-post betting, Ascot history and even his favourite horse, is our big racing fan Mike Norman... Day-by-Day schedule to this year's Royal Ascot Links to all ante-post races that are priced up A history of Royal Ascot How to bet, top jockey/trainer advice and favourite horse Check out our 2023 Royal Ascot HUB 2023 Royal Ascot Royal Ascot 2023 is a five-day horse racing meeting regarded as the highlight and most prestigious meeting in the Flat season calendar for UK and Ireland horse racing. It takes place annually in June at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, with this year's Royal Ascot commencing on Tuesday 20 June and lasting for five days up to Saturday 24 June. There are 35 Royal Ascot races in total with each of the five days consisting of seven races, with the first race on each day starting at 14:30 and the final race due to commence at 18:10. The main, and most prestigious, races in the Royal Ascot schedule are called Group races, categorised as Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 contests with the former being the most high profile. The other types of races in the schedule are either Stakes/Listed contests or Handicaps, which are often fiercely competitive affairs with maximum field numbers. Each race over the five days will finish on the same strip of turf in the home straight, but Ascot has two courses, a straight course and a round course (see below). All races over 5f, 6f and 7f are contested on the straight course, races over 1m are done on both the straight and round course, and all races beyond 1m are contested on the round course. The 2023 Royal Ascot HUB If you're looking for tips for a specific day or to back ante-post, visit our Royal Ascot HUB where you'll find insight, previews, tipping columns and much more in the lead up to, and during Royal Ascot 2023. Royal Ascot Day-by-Day Schedule Day 1: Tuesday 20 June (click here for Day 1 betting) Day 2: Wednesday 21 June (click here for Day 2 betting) Day 3 : Thursday 22 June (click here for Day 3 betting) Day 4: Friday 23 June (click here for Day 4 betting) Day 5 : Saturday 24 June (click here for Day 5 betting) Day 1 Royal Ascot Races *Tuesday's race schedule: TIME RACE SBK MARKET EXC MARKET 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes - 1m Sportsbook Exchange 15:05 Coventry Stakes - 6f Sportsbook Exchange 15:40 Kings Stand Stakes - 5f Sportsbook Exchange 16:20 St James' Palace Stakes - 1m Sportsbook Exchange 17:00 Ascot Stakes - 2m4f N/A N/A 17:35 Wolferton Stakes - 1m2f N/A N/A 18:10 Copper Horse Handicap - 1m6f N/A N/A The 2023 Royal Ascot meeting gets off to a bang with a spectacular day one card featurng three Group 1 races and a Group 2 contest. Multiple Group 1 winner Modern Games is the early favourite to win the Queen Anee Stakes at 14:30 but he is likely to face stiff competiton from top class filly Inspiral who will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing run on British Champions Day late last year. Royal Ascot Preview Night. Watch the Racing... Only Bettor Podcast team preview the meeting on Tuesday 13 June at 7pm. Full details here. The Group 2 Coventry Stakes at 15:05 looks set to be a warm order with the early favourites being the unbeaten pair of Asadna and River Tiber, both of who were stunningly impressive on their racecourse debuts. The Group 1 Kings Stand Stakes at 15:40 is a highly competitive 5f sprint that pits together the best sprinters from around the world, most notably Australia, before the England and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners - Chaldean and Paddington - hopefully lock horns in the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes at 16:20. Day 2 Royal Ascot Races *Wednesday's race schedule: TIME RACE SBK MARKET EXC MARKET 14:30 Queen Mary Stakes - 5f Sportsbook N/A 15:05 Queen's Vase - 1m6f N/A N/A 15:40 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 1m Sportsbook Exchange 16:20 Prince Of Wales' Stakes - 1m2f Sportsbook Exchange 17:00 Royal Hunt Cup - 1m Sportsbook Exchange 17:35 Windosr Castle Stakes - 5f N/A N/A 18:10 Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap - 1m N/A N/A The fillies get day two started with the Queen Mary Stakes at 14:30, a race where currently there isn't an oustanding candidate, though watch out for anything American trainer Wesley Ward sends over. The feature race on day two is the Prince Of Wales' Stakes at 16:20, a 1m2f contests for the best older horses (4yo+) in training, and we could get a mouthwatering clash between Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge and Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg. For many though, the best race on Wednesday is the Royal Hunt Cup at 17:00, an ultra-competitive 1m Handicap on the straight course that will feature the maximum field size of 30 runners. It's often an incredibly tough puzzle to solve where the draw can play an important part in the outcome, with the race often splitting into three groups of runners; far side, near side and down the middle, meaning working out where the pace is likely to be could pay dividends. Day 3 Royal Ascot Races *Thursday's race schedule: TIME RACE SBK MARKET EXC MARKET 14:30 Norfolk Stakes - 5f Sportsbook Exchange 15:05 King George V Stakes - 1m4f N/A N/A 15:40 Ribblesdale Stakes - 1m4f Sportsbook Exchange 16:20 Ascot Gold Cup - 2m4f Sportsbook Exchange 17:00 Britannia Stakes - 1m N/A N/A 17:35 Hampton Court Stakes - 1m2f N/A N/A 18:10 Buckingham Palace Stakes - 7f N/A N/A Day three at Royal Ascot - also known as Ladies Day, or in some quarters Gold Cup day - commences with another 2yo sprint, the Norfolk Stakes at 14:30 where we look set for an exciting clash between two horses that have shown tremendous speed in their early careers, Elite Status from the UK and American Rascal, representing Wesley Ward from the USA. The Ribblesdale at 15:40 is an early chances to see Epsom Oaks contenders back in action, and we could get a rematch between the first two home at Epsom, Soul Sister and Savethelastdance. Don't forget to check out our superb Royal Ascot HUB for tips, previews, insight, odds, podcasts and much more. But for many, the feature race on day four, and possibly of the whole week, is the Ascot Gold Cup at 16:20, a race that dates back all the way to 1807. Sadly, last year's winner Kyprios has been ruled out for the season due to injury, meaning we'll have a new name on the famous trophy this year. That name could well be the rapidly improving Coltrane who heads the ante-post betting, but watch out for whatever Aidan O'Brien sends over. The genius Irish trainer has won the Ascot Gold Cup eight times since 2006 and is likely to have multiple runners this year as he bids to win it for the ninth time in his career. Day 4 Royal Ascot Races *Friday's race schedule: TIME RACE SBK MARKET EXC MARKET 14:30 Albany Stakes - 6f Sportsbook N/A 15:05 King Edward VII Stakes - 1m4f Sportsbook Exchange 15:40 Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 1m4f N/A N/A 16:20 Commonwealth Cup - 6f Sportsbook Exchange 17:00 Coronation Stakes - 1m Sportsbook Exchange 17:35 Sandringham Stakes - 1m N/A N/A 18:10 Palace Of Holyroad House Stakes - 5f N/A N/A Epsom Derby winner Auguste Rodin could be back in action on day four of Royal Ascot as he's the ante-post favourite to win the King Edward VII Stakes at 15:05, but all eyes will be on a potential rematch between the first and second in this year's 1,000 Guineas in the Coronation Stakes at 17:00. Mawj beat Tahiyra at Newmarket, but the pair pulled well clear of the rest suggesting they are two high class fillies. Tahiyra has since won the Irish 2,000 Guineas and is the marginal favourite in the ante-post betting to beat Mawj at Royal Ascot. The Commonwealth Cup at 16:20 is the highlight of day four, and we have a strong favourite in the form of the Aidan O'Brien trained Little Big Bear. A flop in the 2,000 Guineas, he stepped back to 6f in a Group 2 at Haydock last time to win in the style of a top class sprinter. Day 5 Royal Ascot Races *Saturday's race schedule: TIME RACE SBK MARKET EXC MARKET 14:30 Chesham Stakes - 7f N/A N/A 15:05 Jersey Stakes - 7f N/A N/A 15:40 Hardwicke Stakes - 1m4f Sportsbook Exchange 16:20 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 6f Sportsbook Exchange 17:00 Wokingham Stakes - 6f Sportsbook Exchange 17:35 Golden Gates Stakes - 1m2f N/A N/A 18:10 Queen Alexandra Stakes - 2m6f N/A N/A The fifth and final day of Royal Ascot commences with a couple of 7f races, namely the Chesham Stakes for 2yo's and the Jersey Stakes for 3yo's. However it's the two 6f races on the card that will capture the attention of most punters with the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 16:20 preceding the Wokingham at 17:00. The former is a Group 1 sprint that will feature the best sprinters in UK &amp; Ireland potentially against the fastest horses Australia and USA have to offer. Read Royal Ascot news, build-up, thoughts on the day's rides, and top tips from our Betfair Ambassador and tipsters Ryan Moore, Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake. The Wokingham is one of the biggest handicaps in the calendar for sprinters, and like the Royal Hunt Cup is raced on the straight course with a maximum field of 30 runners, will be ultra-competitive and the runners will be spread right across the track meaning the draw could have a significant say in the outcome. Royal Ascot 2023 will conclude with the longest race of the whole week,the Queen Alexandra Stakes, which is just a few furlongs shy of three miles. Watch out for National Hunt trainers Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson among others, who like to have a runner in the race. Royal Ascot - A brief history Regarded as the most prestigious meeting of the Flat season, Royal Ascot is a place where every owner, trainer and jockey wants to have a winner. Incredibly, Ascot racecourse has been in exsistence since 1711 when Queen Anne declared that the terrain looked ideal for horses to gallop at full stretch. However it wasn't until 1768 that the first Royal Ascot meeting took place. Jockeys were allowed to wear whatever attire they wanted until in 1783 they were instructed to wear the colours that represented their owners to make knowing the outcome of a race a lot clearer. The Ascot Gold Cup was first raced in 1807 and was won by a horse called Master Jackey, and just 18 years later the race was successfully defended for the first time when Bizarre won the race for the second consecutive year. The same year, 1825, was the first time a Royal Procession was carried out, ordered by King George IV. In 1873, aged just 16-years-old, Fred Archer rode his first Royal Ascot winner, though there is no reference to which race he won. Up until his death at the age of just 29, Archer rode 80 Royal Ascot winners and had 2,748 career wins, and has since been described as "the best all-round jockey that the turf has ever seen". After winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham at the start of 1928, Brown Jack was switched to the Flat and won the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in the same year. Incredibly, he would then win the next six renewals of the Queen Alexandra Stakes making him the only horse in history to win at seven consecutive Royal Ascot meetings. In 1952 legandary jockey Lester Piggott won his first ever Royal Ascot race and 41 years later he rode his final Royal Ascot winner. His 116 wins at the meeting is a record that still stands today. One of the greatest performances by a horse at Royal Ascot was achieved in 2009 when Yeats won the Ascot Gold Cup for the fourth year in succession. To recognise this achievement, Ascot racecourse unveiled a statue of Yeats in 2011 for arguably one of the greatest stayers of all time. One of Royal Ascot's most abiding memories, even more poignant since her passing in 2022, was when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II won the Ascot Gold Cup with her horse Estimate in 2013. It was the first time in the race's long history to be won be a serving monarch. In 2015 Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore created more history by becoming the first jockey to win nine races at a single Royal Ascot meeting, and just last year he won the top rider of the meeting for the ninth time in his career. *Timeline of significant events 1768 - First ever Royal Ascot four-day race meeting1783 - Jockeys first instructed to wear colours of their horse's owners1807 - Inaugural running of the Ascot Gold Cup1825 - First ever Royal Procession, ordered by King George IV1840 - An 11-year-old boy rides in the Wokingham Stakes1873 - First Royal Ascot winner for riding phenomenon Fred Archer1910 - Black Ascot - all racegoers wear black after death of King Edward VII1920 - Helen Vernet becomes first female bookmaker at Royal Ascot1934 - Brown Jack wins at Royal Ascot for the seventh consecutive year1952 - Legendary jockey Lester Piggott wins his first ever Royal Ascot race1993 - Piggott rides his 116th and final Royal Ascot winner2003 - Australian sprinter Choisir wins King's Stand &amp; Golden Jubilee Stakes2009 - Yeats wins his fourth Ascot Gold Cup in a row2013 - Queen Elizabeth II wins the Ascot Gold Cup with her horse Estimate2015 - Ryan Moore rides a record nine winners at a single Royal Ascot2020 - Meeting staged behind closed doors due to Covid-19 pandemic2022 - Ryan Moore becomes leading jockey at meeting for ninth time Betting on the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting There are many ways you can bet on the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting, either on the Betfair Exchange or on the Betfair Sportsbook, with the most popular and traditional way being to back on individual races via either win or each-way bets. Many of the 35 Royal Ascot races are now priced up for ante-post purposes, both on the Exchange and Sportsbook. The 'day of the race' markets typically appear around 48 hours before racing should you want to wait until the final declarations (runners and riders) are known. Betfair Safer Gambling: A range of tools to help Betfair is committed to safer gambling and here you can find out about the tools that help you set your budget, keep track of your spend, take a break when you need it, and more. Click here for full details. And you don't just have to back singles. You can include more than one selection in what is called a multiple. A selection in two different races combined in a multiple is called a double, three races it's a treble, and four or more races is often referred to as an acca (accumulator). Closer to the races Betfair will be enhancing odds on certain horses, enhancing the place terms for each-way betting on some races (6 places paid instead of 4 for example), and providing plenty of 'specials' which can include a boosted price for a jockey to ride 2+ winners, or a horse to win by over 5 lengths, among many other specials. Betfair Sportsbook Specials can be found here, while Exchange Specials can be found here. Don't forget to head over to our 2023 Royal Ascot HUB for ante-post Royal Ascot betting race tips on some of the feature races. Betting Guides: For more on how to bet on the Betfair Exchange, check out our comprehensive Betting Guides: Beginner or Advanced Royal Ascot Top Jockey/Trainer Betting Another popular way to bet on the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting is to have a bet in the Royal Ascot Top Jockey or Top Trainer markets, which will appear on the Exchange and Sportsbook in the days leading up to the meeting commencing. This can be a fun way of having an interest in all 35 races, cheering on the jockey or trainer you have backed in races where they have rides/runners, and hoping that a potential danger to your bet - a jockey or trainer you haven't backed - doesn't win a race in any contest that your selection isn't involved in. Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore is likely to be a very popular selection to be the top jockey given that he rides for powerful stables - Sir Michael Stoute and Aidan O'Brien - from both England and Ireland, while the likes of William Buick and Oisin Murphy will also attract interest. And who can ever discount Frankie Dettori, who will be riding at his last ever Royal Ascot and is a jockey who is enjoying a superb swansong season so far. O'Brien is likely to be a very short favourite to be the top trainer, but you can never rule out Stoute - who has 81 Royal Ascot winners to his name, or stables that usually have plenty or runners at the meeting, like Richard Hannon Jr and Charlie Johnston. *Royal Ascot leading jockey and no. of wins in last five years: 2022 - Ryan Moore (7)2021 - Oisin Murphy (5)2020 - Frankie Dettori (6)2019 - Frankie Dettori (7)2018 - Ryan Moore (5) *Royal Ascot leading trainer and no. of wins in last five years: 2022 - Aidan O'Brien (5)2021 - John &amp; Thady Gosden (4)2020 - John Gosden (6)2019 - Aidan O'Brien (5)2018 - Aidan O'Brien (4) Royal Ascot Best Horse We all have our favourite horses from years gone by, and when it comes to Royal Ascot then it's hard to argue that Yeats - four times winner of the meeting's blue riband race, the Ascot Gold Cup - isn't right at the top of the tree. But for me it's another Gold Cup-winning horse that I absolutely adored as a big racing fan in my early 20s, the Mark Johnston-trained Double Trigger. A high class middle-distance performer, and winner of the Italian St Leger, as a 3yo, Double Trigger really made a name for himself when stepped up in trip during his 4yo season. Winner of the Sagaro Stakes and Henry II Stakes early in the season, Double Trigger went to Royal Ascot at the top of his game. Sent off as the [9/4] second favourite he would make all the running under jockey Jason Weaver to storm home well clear of favourite Moonax. Following his Ascot Gold Cup romp Double Trigger was regarded as one of the best stayers in Europe, and he confirmed his brilliance by completing the Stayers' Triple Crown by winning the Goodwood and Doncaster Cups later in the year. A five-time Group winner in a single season, he was crowned Top European Stayer of 1995, and his lead-from-the-front tactics, often battling hard to fend of challenger after challenger became the hallmark of Mark Johnston-trained stayers. Double Trigger may only have won one Ascot Gold Cup, but boy was he some stayer when at the top of his game. *You can follow me on Twitter @MikkyMo73 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot flags 956.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot flags 956.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot flags 956.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mike Norman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike_norman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot flags 956.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot flags 956.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot flags 956.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot flags 956.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Royal Ascot flags"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Get set for Royal Ascot 2023 with our ultimate guide</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1264&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353768424" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1264&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353768424">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Royal%20Ascot%202023%3A%20%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know%20in%20our%20ultimate%20guide&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-2023-tips-and-betting-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-need-to-know-240523-200.html&text=Royal%20Ascot%202023%3A%20%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know%20in%20our%20ultimate%20guide" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We're just under two weeks away from the start of the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting, so here with his ultimate guide, including day-by-day schedule, major races, ante-post betting, Ascot history and even his favourite horse, is our big racing fan Mike Norman...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Day-by-Day schedule to this year's Royal Ascot</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Links to all ante-post races that are priced up</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A history of Royal Ascot</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>How to bet, top jockey/trainer advice and favourite horse</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Check out our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">2023 Royal Ascot HUB</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>2023 Royal Ascot</strong></h2><p></p><p>Royal Ascot 2023 is a five-day horse racing meeting regarded as the highlight and most prestigious meeting in the Flat season calendar for UK and Ireland horse racing.</p><p>It takes place annually in June at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, with this year's Royal Ascot commencing on <strong>Tuesday 20 June</strong> and lasting for five days up to <strong>Saturday 24 June</strong>.</p><p>There are <strong>35 Royal Ascot races</strong> in total with each of the five days consisting of seven races, with the first race on each day starting at <strong>14:30</strong> and the final race due to commence at <strong>18:10</strong>.</p><p>The main, and most prestigious, races in the Royal Ascot schedule are called <strong>Group races</strong>, categorised as Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 contests with the former being the most high profile.</p><p>The other types of races in the schedule are either <strong>Stakes/Listed</strong> contests or <strong>Handicaps</strong>, which are often fiercely competitive affairs with maximum field numbers.</p><p>Each race over the five days will finish on the same strip of turf in the home straight, but Ascot has two courses, a <strong>straight course</strong> and a <strong>round course</strong> (see below).</p><p>All races over 5f, 6f and 7f are contested on the straight course, races over 1m are done on both the straight and round course, and all races beyond 1m are contested on the round course.</p><p><img alt="AscotMap1280.JPG" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/AscotMap1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><hr><h2><strong>The 2023 Royal Ascot HUB</strong></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you're looking for tips for a specific day or to back ante-post, visit our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>Royal Ascot HUB</strong></span></a> where you'll find insight, previews, tipping columns and much more in the lead up to, and during Royal Ascot 2023.</span></p> </blockquote><h2><strong>Royal Ascot Day-by-Day Schedule</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><ul> <li>Day 1: Tuesday 20 June (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/horse-racing/royal-ascot-20-jun-betting-32220859">click here</a> for Day 1 betting)</li> <li>Day 2: Wednesday 21 June (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/horse-racing/royal-ascot-21-jun-betting-32221015">click here</a> for Day 2 betting)</li> <li>Day 3 : Thursday 22 June (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/horse-racing/royal-ascot-22-jun-betting-32220737">click here</a> for Day 3 betting)</li> <li>Day 4: Friday 23 June (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/horse-racing/royal-ascot-23-jun-betting-31775226">click here</a> for Day 4 betting)</li> <li>Day 5 : Saturday 24 June (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/horse-racing/royal-ascot-24-jun-betting-32220996">click here</a> for Day 5 betting)</li> </ul><h2><strong>Day 1 Royal Ascot Races</strong></h2><p></p><p>*<em>Tuesday's race schedule:</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%;"> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><strong>TIME</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><strong>RACE</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><strong>SBK MARKET</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><strong>EXC MARKET</strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">14:30</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">Queen Anne Stakes - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.355320102">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212480371">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">15:05</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">Coventry Stakes - 6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.357272865">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213085523">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">15:40</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">Kings Stand Stakes - 5f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353777892">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211975270">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">16:20</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">St James' Palace Stakes - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.360264801">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213754307">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">17:00</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">Ascot Stakes - 2m4f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345039170"></a>N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">17:35</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">Wolferton Stakes - 1m2f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">18:10</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">Copper Horse Handicap - 1m6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center;">N/A</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p>The 2023 Royal Ascot meeting gets off to a bang with a spectacular day one card featurng three Group 1 races and a Group 2 contest.</p><p>Multiple Group 1 winner <strong>Modern Games</strong> is the early favourite to win the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1137&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.355320102">Queen Anee Stakes at 14:30</a> but he is likely to face stiff competiton from top class filly <strong>Inspiral</strong> who will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing run on British Champions Day late last year.</p><hr><p><strong>Royal Ascot Preview Night. Watch the Racing... Only Bettor Podcast team preview the meeting on Tuesday 13 June at 7pm. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-2023-watch-racing-only-bettor-royal-ascot-preview-050623-204.html">Full details here</a>.</strong></p><hr><p>The Group 2 <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1137&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.357272865">Coventry Stakes at 15:05</a> looks set to be a warm order with the early favourites being the unbeaten pair of <strong>Asadna</strong> and <strong>River Tiber</strong>, both of who were stunningly impressive on their racecourse debuts.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1137&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353777892">Group 1 Kings Stand Stakes at 15:40</a> is a highly competitive 5f sprint that pits together the best sprinters from around the world, most notably Australia, before the England and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners - <strong>Chaldean</strong> and <strong>Paddington</strong> - hopefully lock horns in the Group 1 <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1137&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.360264801">St James' Palace Stakes at 16:20</a>.</p><hr><h2><strong>Day 2 Royal Ascot Races</strong></h2><p></p><p><em>*Wednesday's race schedule:</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 330px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>TIME</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>RACE</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>SBK MARKET</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>EXC MARKET</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">14:30</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Queen Mary Stakes - 5f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.360818221">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">15:05</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">Queen's Vase - 1m6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">15:40</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1078&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.363933993">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214868204?nodeId=32221015">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">16:20</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Prince Of Wales' Stakes - 1m2f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353781913">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211981921">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">17:00</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Royal Hunt Cup - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.362707037">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214576258">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 66px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">17:35</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">Windosr Castle Stakes - 5f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">18:10</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Kensington Palace Fillies' Handicap - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><p></p><p>The fillies get day two started with the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.360818221">Queen Mary Stakes at 14:30</a>, a race where currently there isn't an oustanding candidate, though watch out for anything American trainer <strong>Wesley Ward</strong> sends over.</p><p>The feature race on day two is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353781913">Prince Of Wales' Stakes at 16:20</a>, a 1m2f contests for the best older horses (4yo+) in training, and we could get a mouthwatering clash between Sir Michael Stoute's <strong>Bay Bridge</strong> and Aidan O'Brien's <strong>Luxembourg</strong>.</p><p>For many though, the best race on Wednesday is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.362707037">Royal Hunt Cup at 17:00</a>, an ultra-competitive 1m Handicap on the straight course that will feature the maximum field size of <strong>30 runners</strong>.</p><p>It's often an incredibly tough puzzle to solve where the draw can play an important part in the outcome, with the race often <strong>splitting into three groups of runners</strong>; far side, near side and down the middle, meaning working out where the pace is likely to be could pay dividends.</p><hr><h2><strong> </strong><strong>Day 3 </strong><strong>Royal Ascot R</strong><strong>aces</strong></h2><p></p><p><em>*Thursday's race schedule:</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 330px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>TIME</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>RACE</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>SBK MARKET</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>EXC MARKET</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">14:30</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Norfolk Stakes - 5f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.362906173">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214610481">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">15:05</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">King George V Stakes - 1m4f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">15:40</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Ribblesdale Stakes - 1m4f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1078&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.363940400">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214868664">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">16:20</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Ascot Gold Cup - 2m4f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353768424">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211971910">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">17:00</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Britannia Stakes - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 66px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">17:35</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">Hampton Court Stakes - 1m2f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">18:10</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Buckingham Palace Stakes - 7f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><p></p><p>Day three at Royal Ascot - also known as Ladies Day, or in some quarters Gold Cup day - commences with another 2yo sprint, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.362906173">Norfolk Stakes at 14:30</a> where we look set for an exciting clash between two horses that have shown tremendous speed in their early careers, <strong>Elite Status</strong> from the UK and <strong>American Rascal</strong>, representing Wesley Ward from the USA.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.363940400">Ribblesdale at 15:40</a> is an early chances to see Epsom Oaks contenders back in action, and we could get a rematch between the first two home at Epsom, <strong>Soul Sister</strong> and <strong>Savethelastdance</strong>.</p><hr><p><strong>Don't forget to check out our superb<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot HUB</a><span> </span>for tips, previews, insight, odds, podcasts and much more.</strong></p><hr><p>But for many, the feature race on day four, and possibly of the whole week, is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1157&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353768424">Ascot Gold Cup at 16:20</a>, a race that dates back all the way to 1807.</p><p>Sadly, last year's winner <strong>Kyprios</strong> has been ruled out for the season due to injury, meaning we'll have a new name on the famous trophy this year. That name could well be the rapidly improving <strong>Coltrane</strong> who heads the ante-post betting, but watch out for whatever <strong>Aidan O'Brien</strong> sends over.</p><p>The genius Irish trainer has won the Ascot Gold Cup eight times since 2006 and is likely to have multiple runners this year as he bids to win it for the ninth time in his career.</p><hr><h2><strong>Day 4 Royal Ascot Races</strong></h2><p></p><p><em>*Friday's race schedule:</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 330px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>TIME</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>RACE</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>SBK MARKET</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>EXC MARKET</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">14:30</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Albany Stakes - 6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.362293315">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">15:05</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">King Edward VII Stakes - 1m4f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1078&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.363947551">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214869248">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">15:40</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 1m4f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">16:20</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Commonwealth Cup - 6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.326935510">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.203900956">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">17:00</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Coronation Stakes - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1078&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.360368641">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214838161">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 66px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">17:35</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">Sandringham Stakes - 1m</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">18:10</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Palace Of Holyroad House Stakes - 5f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><p></p><p>Epsom Derby winner <strong>Auguste Rodin</strong> could be back in action on day four of Royal Ascot as he's the ante-post favourite to win the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.363947551">King Edward VII Stakes at 15:05</a>, but all eyes will be on a potential rematch between the first and second in this year's 1,000 Guineas in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.360368641">Coronation Stakes at 17:00</a>.</p><p><strong>Mawj</strong> beat <strong>Tahiyra</strong> at Newmarket, but the pair pulled well clear of the rest suggesting they are two high class fillies. Tahiyra has since won the Irish 2,000 Guineas and is the marginal favourite in the ante-post betting to beat Mawj at Royal Ascot.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.326935510">Commonwealth Cup at 16:20</a> is the highlight of day four, and we have a strong favourite in the form of the Aidan O'Brien trained <strong>Little Big Bear</strong>. A flop in the 2,000 Guineas, he stepped back to 6f in a Group 2 at Haydock last time to win in the style of a top class sprinter.</p><hr><h2><strong>Day 5 Royal Ascot Races</strong></h2><p></p><p><em>*Saturday's race schedule:</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 330px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>TIME</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>RACE</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>SBK MARKET</strong></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>EXC MARKET</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">14:30</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Chesham Stakes - 7f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">15:05</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">Jersey Stakes - 7f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 22px;">N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">15:40</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Hardwicke Stakes - 1m4f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1078&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.363949848">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210324374?nodeId=32043230"></a><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214869254?">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">16:20</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353780160">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211981920">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">17:00</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Wokingham Stakes - 6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.362909104">Sportsbook</a></td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214576371">Exchange</a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 66px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">17:35</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">Golden Gates Stakes - 1m2f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 66px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210324375?nodeId=32043230"></a>N/A</td> </tr> <tr style="height: 44px;"> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">18:10</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">Queen Alexandra Stakes - 2m6f</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;">N/A</td> <td style="width: 24.4583%; text-align: center; height: 44px;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.204530877?nodeId=32043230"></a>N/A</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><p></p><p>The fifth and final day of Royal Ascot commences with a couple of 7f races, namely the <strong>Chesham Stakes</strong> for 2yo's and the <strong>Jersey Stakes</strong> for 3yo's.</p><p>However it's the two 6f races on the card that will capture the attention of most punters with the Group 1 <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.353780160">Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 16:20</a> preceding the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.362909104">Wokingham at 17:00</a>.</p><p>The former is a Group 1 sprint that will feature the best sprinters in UK & Ireland potentially against the fastest horses Australia and USA have to offer.</p><hr><p><strong>Read Royal Ascot news, build-up, thoughts on the day's rides, and top tips from our Betfair Ambassador and tipsters <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a>, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin</a> and <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a>.</strong></p><hr><p>The Wokingham is one of the biggest handicaps in the calendar for sprinters, and like the Royal Hunt Cup is raced on the straight course with <strong>a maximum field of 30 runners</strong>, will be ultra-competitive and the runners will be spread right across the track meaning the draw could have a significant say in the outcome.</p><p>Royal Ascot 2023 will conclude with the longest race of the whole week,the <strong>Queen Alexandra Stakes</strong>, which is just a few furlongs shy of three miles. Watch out for National Hunt trainers <strong>Willie Mullins </strong>and <strong>Nicky Henderson</strong> among others, who like to have a runner in the race.</p><hr><h2><strong>Royal Ascot - A brief history</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Regarded as the most prestigious meeting of the Flat season, <strong>Royal Ascot</strong> is a place where every owner, trainer and jockey wants to have a winner.</p><p>Incredibly, Ascot racecourse has been in exsistence since 1711 when Queen Anne declared that the terrain looked ideal for horses to gallop at full stretch. However it wasn't until 1768 that the first Royal Ascot meeting took place.</p><p>Jockeys were allowed to wear whatever attire they wanted until in 1783 they were instructed to wear the colours that represented their owners to make knowing the outcome of a race a lot clearer.</p><p><strong>The Ascot Gold Cup</strong> was first raced in 1807 and was won by a horse called Master Jackey, and just 18 years later the race was successfully defended for the first time when Bizarre won the race for the second consecutive year. The same year, 1825, was the first time a <strong>Royal Procession</strong> was carried out, ordered by King George IV.</p><p>In 1873, aged just 16-years-old, <strong>Fred Archer</strong> rode his first Royal Ascot winner, though there is no reference to which race he won. Up until his death at the age of just 29, Archer rode 80 Royal Ascot winners and had 2,748 career wins, and has since been described as "the best all-round jockey that the turf has ever seen".</p><p>After winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham at the start of 1928, <strong>Brown Jack</strong> was switched to the Flat and won the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in the same year. Incredibly, he would then win the next six renewals of the <strong>Queen Alexandra Stakes</strong> making him the only horse in history to win at seven consecutive Royal Ascot meetings.</p><p>In 1952 legandary jockey <strong>Lester Piggott</strong> won his first ever Royal Ascot race and 41 years later he rode his final Royal Ascot winner. His 116 wins at the meeting is a record that still stands today.</p><p>One of the greatest performances by a horse at Royal Ascot was achieved in 2009 when <strong>Yeats</strong> won the Ascot Gold Cup for the fourth year in succession. To recognise this achievement, Ascot racecourse unveiled a statue of Yeats in 2011 for arguably one of the greatest stayers of all time.</p><p>One of Royal Ascot's most abiding memories, even more poignant since her passing in 2022, was when <strong>Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II</strong> won the Ascot Gold Cup with her horse <strong>Estimate</strong> in 2013. It was the first time in the race's long history to be won be a serving monarch.</p><p>In 2015 Betfair Ambassador <strong>Ryan Moore</strong> created more history by becoming the first jockey to win nine races at a single Royal Ascot meeting, and just last year he won the top rider of the meeting for the ninth time in his career.</p><p><em>*Timeline of significant events</em></p><p><strong>1768</strong> - First ever Royal Ascot four-day race meeting<br><strong>1783</strong> - Jockeys first instructed to wear colours of their horse's owners<br><strong>1807</strong> - Inaugural running of the Ascot Gold Cup<br><strong>1825</strong> - First ever Royal Procession, ordered by King George IV<br><strong>1840</strong> - An 11-year-old boy rides in the Wokingham Stakes<br><strong>1873</strong> - First Royal Ascot winner for riding phenomenon Fred Archer<br><strong>1910</strong> - Black Ascot - all racegoers wear black after death of King Edward VII<br><strong>1920</strong> - Helen Vernet becomes first female bookmaker at Royal Ascot<br><strong>1934</strong> - Brown Jack wins at Royal Ascot for the seventh consecutive year<br><strong>1952</strong> - Legendary jockey Lester Piggott wins his first ever Royal Ascot race<br><strong>1993</strong> - Piggott rides his 116th and final Royal Ascot winner<br><strong>2003</strong> - Australian sprinter Choisir wins King's Stand & Golden Jubilee Stakes<br><strong>2009</strong> - Yeats wins his fourth Ascot Gold Cup in a row<br><strong>2013</strong> - Queen Elizabeth II wins the Ascot Gold Cup with her horse Estimate<br><strong>2015</strong> - Ryan Moore rides a record nine winners at a single Royal Ascot<br><strong>2020</strong> - Meeting staged behind closed doors due to Covid-19 pandemic<br><strong>2022</strong> - Ryan Moore becomes leading jockey at meeting for ninth time</p><hr><h2><strong>Betting on the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting</strong></h2><p></p><p>There are many ways you can bet on the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting, either on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/horse-racing-betting-7">Betfair Exchange</a> or on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacing&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing">Betfair Sportsbook</a>, with the most popular and traditional way being to back on individual races via either <strong>win</strong> or <strong>each-way</strong> bets.</p><p>Many of the 35 <strong>Royal Ascot races</strong> are now priced up for ante-post purposes, both on the Exchange and Sportsbook.</p><p>The '<strong>day of the race</strong>' markets typically appear around 48 hours before racing should you want to wait until the <strong>final declarations</strong> (runners and riders) are known.</p><hr><h2><strong>Betfair Safer Gambling: A range of tools to help</strong></h2><p><strong>Betfair is committed to safer gambling and here you can find out about the tools that help you set your budget, keep track of your spend, take a break when you need it, and more. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/safer-gambling-on-betfair-tools-to-help-091120-204.html">Click here for full details</a>.</strong></p><hr><p>And you don't just have to back singles. You can include more than one selection in what is called a <strong>multiple</strong>.</p><p>A selection in two different races combined in a multiple is called a <strong>double</strong>, three races it's a <strong>treble</strong>, and four or more races is often referred to as an <strong>acca</strong> (accumulator).</p><p>Closer to the races Betfair will be enhancing odds on certain horses, <strong>enhancing the place terms for each-way betting</strong> on some races (6 places paid instead of 4 for example), and providing plenty of '<strong>specials</strong>' which can include a boosted price for a jockey to ride 2+ winners, or a horse to win by over 5 lengths, among many other specials.</p><p>Betfair <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadRacingSpecials&tab=SPECIALS&modules=multipick-racing">Sportsbook Specials</a> can be found here, while <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/horse-racing/specials-betting-27088631">Exchange Specials</a> can be found here.</p><p>Don't forget to head over to our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">2023 Royal Ascot HUB</a> for ante-post <strong>Royal Ascot betting race tips</strong> on some of the feature races.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Betting Guides</strong>:</p> <p>For more on how to bet on the Betfair Exchange, check out our comprehensive Betting Guides:</p> <p><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/">Beginner</a></span> or <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/">Advanced</a></span></p> </blockquote><h2><strong>Royal Ascot Top Jockey/Trainer Betting</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Another popular way to bet on the 2023 Royal Ascot meeting is to have a bet in the Royal Ascot Top Jockey or Top Trainer markets, which will appear on the Exchange and Sportsbook in the days leading up to the meeting commencing.</p><p>This can be a fun way of having an interest in all 35 races, <strong>cheering on the jockey or trainer you have backed</strong> in races where they have rides/runners, and hoping that a potential danger to your bet - a jockey or trainer you haven't backed - <strong>doesn't win a race</strong> in any contest that your selection isn't involved in.</p><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Ryan Moore</strong> is likely to be a very popular selection to be the top jockey given that he rides for powerful stables - Sir Michael Stoute and Aidan O'Brien - from both England and Ireland, while the likes of <strong>William Buick</strong> and <strong>Oisin Murphy</strong> will also attract interest.</p><p>And who can ever discount <strong>Frankie Dettori</strong>, who will be riding at his last ever Royal Ascot and is a jockey who is enjoying a superb swansong season so far.</p><p>O'Brien is likely to be a very short favourite to be the top trainer, but you can never rule out Stoute - who has 81 Royal Ascot winners to his name, or stables that usually have plenty or runners at the meeting, like <strong>Richard Hannon Jr</strong> and <strong>Charlie Johnston</strong>.</p><p><em>*Royal Ascot leading jockey and no. of wins in last five years:</em></p><p><strong>2022</strong> - Ryan Moore (7)<br><strong>2021</strong> - Oisin Murphy (5)<br><strong>2020</strong> - Frankie Dettori (6)<br><strong>2019</strong> - Frankie Dettori (7)<br><strong>2018</strong> - Ryan Moore (5)</p><p><em>*Royal Ascot leading trainer and no. of wins in last five years:</em></p><p><strong>2022</strong> - Aidan O'Brien (5)<br><strong>2021</strong> - John & Thady Gosden (4)<br><strong>2020</strong> - John Gosden (6)<br><strong>2019</strong> - Aidan O'Brien (5)<br><strong>2018</strong> - Aidan O'Brien (4)</p><h2><strong>Royal Ascot Best Horse</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>We all have our favourite horses from years gone by, and when it comes to Royal Ascot then it's hard to argue that <strong>Yeats</strong> - four times winner of the meeting's blue riband race, the Ascot Gold Cup - isn't right at the top of the tree.</p><p>But for me it's another Gold Cup-winning horse that I absolutely adored as a big racing fan in my early 20s, the Mark Johnston-trained <strong>Double Trigger</strong>.</p><p>A high class middle-distance performer, and winner of the Italian St Leger, as a 3yo, Double Trigger really made a name for himself when stepped up in trip during his 4yo season.</p><p>Winner of the Sagaro Stakes and Henry II Stakes early in the season, Double Trigger went to Royal Ascot at the top of his game. Sent off as the <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> second favourite he would make all the running under jockey <strong>Jason Weaver</strong> to storm home well clear of favourite Moonax.</p><p> <iframe width="545" height="409" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gYx12LN2QiQ" title="1995 Gold Cup" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Following his Ascot Gold Cup romp Double Trigger was regarded as one of the best stayers in Europe, and he confirmed his brilliance by completing the Stayers' Triple Crown by winning the Goodwood and Doncaster Cups later in the year.

A five-time Group winner in a single season, he was crowned Top European Stayer of 1995, and his lead-from-the-front tactics, often battling hard to fend of challenger after challenger became the hallmark of Mark Johnston-trained stayers.

Double Trigger may only have won one Ascot Gold Cup, but boy was he some stayer when at the top of his game.

*You can follow me on Twitter @MikkyMo73

Extra Place Races! The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. T&Cs apply, click here for more info.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Home Horse Racing Royal Ascot Royal Ascot 2023: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide