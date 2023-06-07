Following his Ascot Gold Cup romp Double Trigger was regarded as one of the best stayers in Europe, and he confirmed his brilliance by completing the Stayers' Triple Crown by winning the Goodwood and Doncaster Cups later in the year.
A five-time Group winner in a single season, he was crowned Top European Stayer of 1995, and his lead-from-the-front tactics, often battling hard to fend of challenger after challenger became the hallmark of Mark Johnston-trained stayers.
Double Trigger may only have won one Ascot Gold Cup, but boy was he some stayer when at the top of his game.
