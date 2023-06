Daryl offers three favourites to keep on side

The Betfair Sportsbook have a whopping 18 races priced up for the week of Royal Ascot, and you can see those betting markets here. The team asked me to look closely and offer an expert opinion on whether we should be backing or laying some hot pots.

According to the Met Office, the long-range weather forecast is to be dry with a possibility of light showers and a possible thunderstorm but expect the ground to be on the usual quick side for this time of year.

I wouldn't be quick to Lay Lockinge winner Modern Games 7/42.70, who quickened up smartly when scoring at Newbury, recording some career-best UK figures. This division needs to gain strength in depth but highlighted by this field stuffed with reopposing rivals, that's something it certainly lacks.

He was caught out by Bayside Boy at Ascot last October in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but the ground was probably slow enough for him there, and the dryer the forecast, the better his chances, so he looks a strong candidate at this stage.

Of his rivals, Maljoom is the obvious one, but we haven't seen him since his excellent fast-finishing fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes at this meeting last year. He would throw a spanner in the works should he line up. He has the potential to be the best miler in training should he retain his ability, but for now, keep on the right side of Modern Games.

Aidan O'Brien's unbeaten River Tiber 9/43.25 visually looked very smart when doing his best work at the finish over an inadequate five furlongs at Naas, backing up his ten-length demolition job on debut. He looked brilliant, and this race doesn't have the typical open feel. Two horses dominate this market with 12/1 and bigger the rest, and he is surely open to stacks of improvement going up to six furlongs on the evidence thus far.

Thought very highly of by Aidan O'Brien, and comments like, "Nothing can get him off the bridle at home" prick the ears. He is one to keep on side in what could be a below-average year for the Coventry Stakes, but his price is not one to go running after before declarations.

Charlie Appleby's Adayar 2/12.94 is a talented individual who made a pleasing Newmarket comeback, scoring over a subsequent French Group 1 winner Anmaat. His two Group 1 victories have come over 1m4f, and his two wins over this ten-furlong distance have come when a heavy odds on favourite tackling lesser opposition in small fields.

He was narrowly denied by Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes in October, and only three lengths separated the first five home. This race sees the first three renew rivalry and the addition of the progressive Luxembourg, which makes for a hotly contested contest, and his best trip is over further.

Jane Chapple- Hyaam's Born To Rock 4/14.80 visually looked very impressive when scoring in a Maiden on debut at Yarmouth and won going away without being asked for maximum effort. However, the time was average, and the second, third, fourth and fifth have all been beaten out of sight next time. That makes her difficult to fancy on that piece of evidence alone, and others have already achieved more despite there only being 16 rivals priced in the market.

This race will likely hold strength in depth, and I would be stunned if she went off favourite for this.

The 1,000 English Guineas runner-up and the Irish winner Tahiyra 10/111.88 has done little wrong in her short career, and she was entitled to be below her best when winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas, having dug deep in a duel with Mawj 5/23.50 at Newmarket just three weeks earlier.

Still, her win at the Curragh was below what she achieved at Newmarket, and the market has reacted as though she has improved. There's a good case to be made that Mawj should be shorter in the betting, and she arrives the fresher horse.

This could be one run too many for Tahiyra, who will be faced with a stiffer test than at the Curragh turned out 26 days later, while there are some improving unexposed fillies in this line up to test how robust she is.

The ground is likely to be a significant factor in whether Hukum 15/82.84 lines up for this intended target, with connections expressing that good ground is his limit, so don't touch him ante-post. However, should an easing in the ground occur, he will prove very tough to beat. He looked better than ever when returning from injury to land the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in comfortable style over a trip shy of his best, and the move back up to 1m4f will see him in a better light.

This horse continues to improve, and the Arc could be right up his street at the end of the season, but first, this should be a formality for last year's Epsom Group 1 Coronation Cup winner.

