A Southwell NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 15:08 - Back Tsunami Spirit

No. 1 (2) Tsunami Spirit SBK 9/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

The lightly-raced Tsunami Spirit is progressing well and a BHA mark of 85 could underestimate him on his handicap debut.

Tsunami Spirit seemed to benefit from more positive tactics being employed when scoring over six furlongs at Kempton on his penultimate start, looking a potentially decent sprint handicapper as he readily quickened clear over a furlong out.

He was unable to follow up when dropped in trip at Catterick in October but he arguably produced his best effort yet, going down fighting against another progressive type, and he could still have more to offer.

Back Tsunami Spirit @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Southwell Next Best - 15:38 - Back Billyjoh

No. 2 (2) Billyjoh SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

Billyjoh has shaped well on both starts on the all-weather, notably catching the eye when a close-up fourth at Chelmsford last time.

Billyjoh was poorly drawn in the widest stall and was soon on the back foot after breaking slowly, while he still had plenty to do turning for home. However, he made good headway in the straight until finding himself short of room inside the final furlong and, while that cost him his winning chance, he was still able to clock a notable sectional time that suggests he's well up to defying his current mark.

He remains relatively unexposed after only six starts and can build on last month's promise.