Southwell Racing Tips: Jeans Maite makes most appeal

A Southwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 18:00 - Back Jeans Maite

No. 2 (5) Jeans Maite SBK 15/8 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

Jeans Maite ran just respectably when fifth here last week, but she shaped as if in need of the run on her first start for nine weeks, forcing the pace until weakening inside the final furlong.

She is a four-time course-and-distance winner, so fully effective under these conditions, and with the benefit of last week's effort under her belt looks set to launch another bold bid from the front.

She is 1 lb below her last winning mark and ran well off this rating when runner-up over course and distance on her penultimate start.

Southwell Next Best - 20:00 - Back Arlecchino's Gift

No. 8 (10) Arlecchino's Gift SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Mark Usher

Jockey: Olivia Tubb

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 49

Arlecchino's Gift has been in excellent order on the all-weather over the winter and gained reward for his consistency when successful at Wolverhampton nine days ago.

That was just an ordinary apprentice handicap but the first three home all arrived in decent nick and it appeals as a race that should provide solid form for the level.

As that was an apprentice contest Arlecchino's Gift is able to race off the same mark here and he holds obvious claims with Olivia Tubb, who has got a good tune out of him the last twice, retaining the ride.

The good form of the yard is another factor in Arlecchino's Gift's favour as, prior to Tuesday's racing, six of Mark Usher's last ten runners had been at least placed, with one of those successful.