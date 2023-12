A Southwell NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 18:00 - Back Heathen

No. 11 (8) Heathen SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Mark Winn

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 80

Heathen lost his way for Ed Dunlop but he got firmly back on track when bolting up over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago on his first start for David O'Meara.

Heathen travelled well, led a couple of furlongs out and readily drew clear for a four-length success, taking advantage of a fall in the weights that had seen him drop back to his last winning mark.

A 6 lb rise in the weights looks fair enough given the ease of that success and he could still have a bit more to offer for his new yard.

Southwell Next Best - 17:30 - Back Likeashadow

No. 4 (8) Likeashadow (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Alan Brown

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 62

Likeashadow registered back-to-back wins at Newcastle in October/November and has remained in good form since, hitting the frame on both subsequent starts.

Likashadow was unsuited by being held up in a race run at a steady gallop on his penultimate start, while things also didn't go his way when a close-up fourth over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago as he was short of room at a crucial stage after travelling fluently and making headway.

Likeashadow looked unlucky not to win last time so should give a good account off the same mark here.