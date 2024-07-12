Saturday Racing Tips: Able Kane clear on ratings say Timeform
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Ascot, Newmarket and York on Saturday...
Carrytheone has strong claims on the figures
Progressive Letsbefrank can complete the hat-trick
Able Kane to take advantage of falling mark
Carrytheone caught the eye at Royal Ascot
Carrytheone did well to win on the Rowley Mile course on his penultimate start as he had to overcome trouble in running and he then shaped really well when third in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
Carrytheone was again short of room and the impressive winner had set sail by the time he was in the clear inside the final furlong. However, he finished with a flourish to grab third close home, leaving the impression that he would have been second with better luck.
He showed enough at Royal Ascot to suggest that he's still on a good mark after going up just 2 lb for his Newmarket win - he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and he will have the assistance of Ryan Moore in the saddle for the first time on Saturday.
Letsbefrank still has more to offer
Letsbefrank got off the mark with something to spare in a competitive event at Hamilton on his penultimate start and he built on that to land another Sunday Series handicap at Thirsk a couple of weeks later.
Letsbefrank was stepping up in trip from 11 furlongs to a mile and three-quarters and he relished the longer distance, staying on strongly to score by a length and a half.
Connections have had to be patient with Letsbefrank who failed to make it to the track as a juvenile and only made his debut in October last year, but the four-year-old is clearly thriving now and may still have more to offer (as denoted by the 'p' attached to his rating). He's the only one here with the Timeform 'p' for likely improver and, with the step up to two miles unlikely to pose a problem, he looks up to completing the hat-trick.
Able Kane set to return to form
Able Kane hasn't been at his best this season but he's fallen in the weights and has offered some encouragement the last twice.
He proved competitive for a long way but was unable to sustain the effort when fourth at Chepstow on his penultimate start and it was a similar story at Newmarket last time where he filled the same position after setting a strong pace.
He's in a lower-quality handicap here and is well treated based on last season's form - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - so it's worth taking the chance that he'll build on his recent promise.
Recommended bets
