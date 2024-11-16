Saturday Horse Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and Paul Nicholls insight

Paul Nicholls Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls saddles the favourite, Ginny's Destiny, in today's feature race, the Paddy Power Gold Cup at 14:20 and the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted the horse's price to finish in the top four from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Having finished in the first two in all of his last five starts Ginny's Destiny looks to have an excellent chance of going close today, so to take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below betslip to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Ginny's Destiny Top 4 Finish in 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners

🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat Decs



It's a case of quality not quantity for Team Ditcheat this weekend at Cheltenham's November meeting with one runner today and four on Saturday.@BetfairBarry gets the latest from @PFNicholls. pic.twitter.com/4R2skvP9pZ -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 15, 2024

Listen to Racing... Only Bettor!

Daryl Carter: "It's a guessing game as to what these could or couldn't achieve over hurdles with such limited evidence, and I am sure the half-brother to Burdett Road, East India Dock, will be popular. He is the correct favourite. However, he achieved no more than the now 114-rated Getalead at Wincanton. Still, that sets the standard in this division, as the crop of horses is well below average for the time of year.

"My Noble Lord - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offered plenty of reasons to be positive at Chepstow, and he has the size and scope to prove much of the best of these down the line. He clocked a slow time, but he could have done it with a stronger gallop to aim at, and I'm expecting a big improvement given the pace he showed to make a mistake at the second last and finish strongly. Today's race will likely be a much more suitable test for him, and the way he powered clear at the line suggests he is worth keeping on side.

"It's unknown what he beat into second (Nemean Lion's half-brother). Still, the fourth horse went close at Ludlow and beat Usario Amigo and considering the race was unsuitable for the selection, there must be better to come.

"My Noble Lord was firmly on the upgrade on the flat and only rated six pounds inferior to East India Dock, so he has a manageable amount to find, and he is the most promising in the field.

"Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger. I expect him to go off favourite for this."

Recommended Bet 12:35 Cheltenham - Back My Noble Lord SBK 3/1

Timpan Tips: "Transmission has been producing some good form since joining this stable with two wins in class 3 and class 2 races. Drops back into handicap company today and looks on a decent mark. A very good second to Intothepocket previously sets a standard and he should be going close."

Recommended Bet

Back the Cheltenham Saturday Lucky 15 SBK 892/1

Katie Midwinter: "Considering he is fit and ready for this outing, has winning form on good ground recently, and beat exciting stablemate Jordans, a subsequent Grade Three winner, at Listowel in September, San Salvador appears overlooked at a price of 10/111.00.

"Joseph O'Brien has been performing at a 27 percent win-rate in the National Hunt sphere since the start of August, with 35 percent of his beaten runners finishing among the first three in Ireland. The yard is going well, and San Salvador has won two of his last three starts, too, showing his well-being. Under Richard Deegan, San Salvador is worth siding with each-way."

Recommended Bet Back San Salvador E/W in 13:45 Cheltenham SBK 10/1

Kevin Blake: "I'm inclined to hedge my bets and side with one that will be ridden prominently and will be adaptable regardless of how the pace pans out in front of him. That runner is the Henry De Bromhead-trained Lets Go Champ.

"The son of Jeremy is a nine-year-old, but don't let that mislead you as he is very unexposed for a horse of his age. He has only had nine starts on the track in his life with five of them coming over fences. He bumped into some very smart opponents in his first two starts over fences last season, but rather than persevere in maiden chases, his connections decided to go straight into handicap chases. A fine run in a small-field handicap chase at Limerick was followed by an authoritative victory in a valuable handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival in May. Not a bad way to break his maiden over fences! On that occasion he raced prominently and travelled strongly despite his relative inexperience and put the race to bed in good style on the run-in.

"A 9lb rise for that victory was well earned and his connections understandably decided to aim him at the Galway Plate three months later. That is one of the most fiercely-competitive handicap chases of the season and is run around a track that is notoriously tricky. Lets Go Champ was sent off at 10/1 on the day and ran a solid race to finish sixth, beaten just under nine lengths. It is a possibility that the longer trip (he has never won beyond 2m 4f) might not have been ideal for him, but either way he ran a fine race.

"Still unexposed, one can take it for granted that Henry De Bromhead has had this race in mind for him since Galway. De Bromhead has his team in absolutely electric form at present and that can only be taken as a positive. As mentioned earlier, his running style of following up the leaders will allow his rider to adjust to whatever the main potential front runners choose to do and have him in a position to strike regardless of the pace. He looks to be a fair price and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him shorter."

Recommended Bet Back Lets Go Champ in the 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 9/1

Mark Milligan: "Doyen Quest has yet to try 3m, but he shapes as if there'll be more to come as his stamina is drawn out and he can improve for the increased test as he steps up to that trip for the first time in this handicap hurdle.

"Dan Skelton's charge has finished out of the first three only once over hurdles (on debut) and was highly progressive last season, winning three times.

"He picked up where he left off by finishing a fine second on his seasonal return at Chepstow and still has plenty of scope for further improvement given his overall profile.

"This race has something of an open look to it, but there are few in opposition who could be notably ahead of their marks."

Recommended Bet Back Doyen Quest in the 14:55 Cheltenham SBK 2/1

Paul Nicholls: "He was down to run at Ascot a fortnight ago before I withdrew him over concerns about the quick ground there. I will be checking conditions at Cheltenham and if there is enough ease he will run. Fire Flyer is one I've always liked and I retain the utmost faith in him even though he was a work in progress last season.

"He won twice in the space of five days in February before a breathing problem surfaced which we corrected in the summer. I'd like to think he is up to winning a handicap hurdle over this distance. He looks fantastic, has done some super work and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran very well in this before going chasing."