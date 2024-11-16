Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Cheltenham includes 16/1 tip

Paul Nicholls Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls saddles the favourite, Ginny's Destiny, in today's feature race, the Paddy Power Gold Cup at 14:20 and the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted the horse's price to finish in the top four from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Having finished in the first two in all of his last five starts Ginny's Destiny looks to have an excellent chance of going close today, so to take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below betslip to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Ginny's Destiny Top 4 Finish in 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

Listen to Racing... Only Bettor!

In this two-mile Grade Two Novices' Chase, there could be plenty of each-way value in the field considering there are plenty of experienced types available at double-figure odds. The one who makes the most appeal is Carriganog representative San Salvador who has been in the form of his life in recent months.

Last month he competed over course-and-distance in a tight four-runner contest in which he finished fourth, with only three-and-a-half-lengths separating the quartet. Despite finishing last of the field, he put in a respectable effort, travelling well for most of the way.

At the third last, he made a bad mistake when almost walking through the fence and, although he was able to recover somewhat, he lost momentum and confidence and failed to jump the final two as fluently as he has the ability to. He stuck to the task well but things didn't go his way on the day in a race won by the talented 144-rated Path d'Oroux, who put in the fastest final furlong of the meeting.

The winner had ten starts over fences to his advantage, too, whilst few of these rivals have as much experience as San Salvador, and only one is currently higher-rated than the horse who won his previous race.

There doesn't appear to be great value towards the head of the market here, which could make it worthwhile siding with a horse at a bigger price, considering there are currently eight runners declared to line-up.

The favourite, L'Eau du Sud, is perhaps the horse with the most potential in future, and is the highest-rated, but has been withdrawn on account of good ground twice in the past, therefore considering this is only his second start over the larger obstacles, now at this track, his short price isn't attractive.

Likeable Neil King-trained Lookaway often defied the odds over hurdles and made a winning start over fences in a match with Personal Ambition at Uttoxeter earlier this month. Despite beating a good rival on that occasion, match races are often hard to decipher and whilst he has run well at the course previously, and has shown he can jump a fence, he is short enough at odds of 5/23.50 and isn't a betting proposition.

Petit Tonnerre has the advantage of more experience over fences but is exposed and, although his recent outing on his return to chasing was an improvement, he hadn't been at his best in his previous starts and more is needed.

Considering none of the main protagonists stand out at the prices, the value could lie with the Irish-raider who has been kept on the go since August, following a 439-day absence, and has looked as good as ever over fences, winning twice including a Grade Three at Roscommon.

Considering he is fit and ready for this outing, has winning form on good ground recently, and beat exciting stablemate Jordans, a subsequent Grade Three winner, at Listowel in September, San Salvador appears overlooked at a price of 10/111.00.

Joseph O'Brien has been performing at a 27 percent win-rate in the National Hunt sphere since the start of August, with 35 percent of his beaten runners finishing among the first three in Ireland. The yard is going well, and San Salvador has won two of his last three starts, too, showing his well-being.

Under Richard Deegan, San Salvador is worth siding with each-way.

Recommended Bet Back San Salvador E/W in 13:45 Cheltenham SBK 10/1

Whilst a case could be made for plenty in this intriguing handicap, course specialist Il Ridoto tops the shortlist as he bids to finally land the major honours in this valuable handicap.

The experienced seven-year-old who has been ever-present in this race and other similar contests at the track in recent years. He finished third in last year's renewal and has the benefit of a recent run this time around.

This is his second appearance following wind surgery which is often a good time to side with a horse as they can show significant improvement and, with a good record over course-and-distance, including on decent ground, this could be his day in the sun in this race after finishing in fourth and third respectively in the past two renewals.

The tough gelding is guaranteed to be able to stay on strongly up the Cheltenham hill, given he is able to get a clear and comfortable passage around, with capable jockey Freddie Gingell, good value for his 3lbs with plenty of experience at the track, back in the plate.

From bottom weight with his usual cheekpieces applied, Il Ridoto makes plenty of appeal for Paul Nicholls and is, more often than not, able to give his best showing at Prestbury Park. With plenty in his favour, he holds strong each-way claims at 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Il Ridoto E/W in 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 6/1

Representing an in-form David Pipe yard who have made an excellent start to the season, Thanksforthehelp demands respect in this three-mile contest from a low mark of 118.

The seven-year-old gelding has previously won from a 1lb lower mark in handicap company, beating My Bobby Dazzler convincingly over a similar trip on good to soft ground last year. He achieved a career-high rating of 128, when winning a novice contest at Southwell, but was unable to be competitive in handicaps from a similar mark, and should find this task easier now given an ease in the weights.

His recent run at Uttoxeter, in which he was unable to make any impression on the race from the rear, should set him up nicely for this contest as he had previously been absent for 287 days and 237 days, respectively, when only seen once from May 2023 up until his latest outing last month.

If he can return to the form he had shown at the beginning of last year, and earlier on in his career when third to Life In The Park at Punchestown, Thanksforthehelp can have a part to play in this contest and represents value at odds of 8/19.00.

With Jack Tudor in the saddle, a rider at the top of his game currently, this grey gelding has plenty in his favour which should allow him to put in a competitive effort.

Recommended Bet Back Thanksforthehelp E/W in 14:55 Cheltenham SBK 8/1

Despite facing a tough task from top-weight, Kings Hill has 5lb claimer Jack G Gilligan aboard slightly easing his burden and can be competitive from a mark of 136.

The five-year-old Irish-raider has shown a decent level of form this year. He won his maiden hurdle at Thurles in February before heading to Cheltenham in deep waters when unable to land a blow in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle then narrowly beaten at Ballinrobe.

At the Punchestown Festival, he was able to finish a respectable fourth to now 149-rated Daddy Long Legs in Listed company, ahead of the likes of Nusret and Party Central.

Recently he has been performing consistently well, finishing third at Killarney before improving for a step up in trip at Galway when second to the in-form The Wallpark, now rated 152 after a victory here last month.

The drop in trip didn't appear to suit Kings Hill when last seen, but a step back up to 2m5f should see him to better effect and at generous odds, he can make the frame for Paul John Gilligan. He has coped with a sounder surface previously, and should enjoy the extra stamina test in the closing stages.

Overlooked in the market, he makes each-way appeal at 16/117.00, and could be good enough to pick up the pieces late on should others disappoint.