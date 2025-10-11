Saturday Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Four to keep onside in each way doubles at York

Cesarewitch selection drawn low with apprenctice claiming at 16/1 17.00

We've not seen much of Blue Storm this season and I really fancied him for the Beverley Bullet last year for the weekend column and he ran no sort of race.

Searching for consistency has evaded him so far but he's had a pretty tough mark to contend with and in two runs this season he has failed to fire, but his mark has dropped accordingly and from 98 he has a great chance here.

His owner Dave Lowe tweeted after his latest run that he probably wants 6f now and he gets the trip for Saturday, albeit in a fiendish race here.

However, he has a low draw over the far side and with a ton of speed on, should suit. His Haydock effort last term saw him finish in fourth, and he ran on quite nicely at the end of the 5f there considering the serious pace from Always Glamorous and King Of Light, with the latter tracking stands' side always on the leader to score.

From 98, a low draw and up to 6f are all plusses, and we've got five places to play with on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Storm, E/W 5 Places, in 15:15 York SBK 18/1

As Manxman was the tip for the Cesarewitch in this week's antepost column, I am sticking to my guns with Simon and Ed Crisfords handicapper.

He was second in the race 12 months ago behind Alphonse Le Grande, got it the race, and then lost it again following appeal in somewhat of a farcical turn of events, but he was drawn low then, and he's been handed another low slot in two.

I think the booking of Jack Callan has to be a positive here with 5lb, and Sean D Bowen could only claim 3lb last year.

He is 16/117.00 with five places and while higher in the weights now, he came back well after a break at Goodwood on his latest run and has credit in the bank from his previous silver medal spot.

Recommended Bet Back Manxman, E/W 5 Places, in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 16/1

Berkshire Sundance looks a poor price as favourite here at 4/15.00 - purely due to the fact he's trained by Andrew Balding and he is unexposed.

Ribble Vibe remains of interest following a disappointing run last time at Southwell. A couple of mitigating factors were against him in that race over 1m6f.

At Southwell the pace was steady and Ribble Vibe was held up over 1m6f, and while he wouldn't have got anywhere near the giant Tryfan on the stands' side, he was given too much to do and was on the backfoot inside the straight as it turned into a dash. The race finishing speed of 107% backs that up.

Back to 2m looks within in his reach.

His pedigree is a knockout too as a son of Sea The Stars, the greatest, and ex Andre Fabre inmate. With that in mind he started this year from 87 and he's down to his lowest mark and gets to run in a 0-80 here, and we should see a better performance than the Southwell one.

Recommended Bet Back Ribble Vibe, E/W 5 Places, in 16:30 York SBK 8/1

This time last year, Padishaka was rated 95 and ran on Champions Day at Ascot in the Balmoral Handicap.

Since then, it's been mostly a tale of woe. An awful spell out in Meydan prompted a move to a new yard, and the switch from David O'Meara to Ed Bethell worked a treat at Nottingham on yard debut in the spring, but since then, he hasn't won again.

However, it was good to firm at Nottingham back in May conditions at HQ will be fine.

He didn't shape too badly in a good All-Weather contest last time at Newcastle, but like Ribble Vibe, he was held up off a steady pace in a finishing speed of almost 110%. In his previous start at Redcar, they again went no pace.

Padishakh has a good draw on the inside and the first-time combination of a visor with a tongue-tie.

Recommended Bet Back Padishakh, E/W 5 Place, in 17:05 York SBK 12/1