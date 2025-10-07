ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Four bets for Friday and Saturday at Newmarket including 16/1 Cesarewitch selection

Alan Dudman previews four races at Newmarket - two on Friday and two on Saturday

Apprentice booking for Cesarewitch pick a big plus

An Aidan O'Brien selection for Friday

Alan Dudman delivers his latest ante-post column with four bets

Aidan O'Brien accounts for six of the 15 entries for the Group 1 Fillies' Mile and sorting out the stable's priorities and likely winner is never easy in these top level races, but with Cameo and Diamond Necklace running in the last week, we can whittle it down to four.

And from that four I am whittling it down to one.

I really do like Precise, despite her denying me an antepost winner in the Moyglare last month. Precise beat my selection Beautify that day, cutting down her Ballydoyle stablemate to land a Group 1 and she is still improving.

Like most O'Brien fillies at this age, they are advanced in toughness and already she has acted and won on good, good to firm and good to soft (in the Moyglare).

With the way she scored at the Curragh last time, it was pretty surprising she handled the Goodwood track so well in her previous run over 7f.

Her sectionals at the Curragh give a good indication the mile looks well within reach here as she ran 11.34 and 12.25, the two quickest in the field last time, and those sectional times were (11.66 and 12.77) were superior to her Goodwood final furlongs.

In short, a mile ticks the box, and ground-wise she is already versatile.

Recommended Bet Back Precise in the 14:57 at Newmarket on Friday SBK 9/4





With no rain forecast for the week, Friday should be a good day for Daiquiri Bay with the conditions in mind for the Old Rowley Cup over 1m4f.

He's a progressive three-year-old who I fancied at York in the Melrose over 1m6f. He performed with credit that day, while not totally convincing with his finishing effort. The clock would back up that impression as his final furlong at York, which is a speedy track, was slowest and weakest of the first seven home.

His trainer Alan King reverted to 1m4f last time at Ascot which looked the right move, but the ground went wrong for him and he couldn't perform to his best on the soft going.

While this season has a frustrating look to it, Friday's 1m4f trip on better ground will suit him more than York (trip) and Ascot (going).

Recommended Bet Back Daiquiri Bay in the 15:30 at Newmarket on Friday SBK 8/1





The opening ITV race on Saturday - the Group 3 Darley Stakes looks there for taking.

Damysus might still have something to prove after his mega-sized flop in the Derby when fancied. He faced the challenge of Epsom and ended up chasing windmills as he finished last.

Reputation was redeemed, of sorts, in a Listed race in France last time, but to me, looks a favourite to be passed over at 5/23.50.

I fancied Gladius for the Cambridgeshire recently, so I am taking encouragement that Andrew Balding chose to save him from that handicap challenge to have a dart at this Group race. And as I said, this doesn't look a potent Group 3.

Gladius is another smashing advert for his sire Night Of Thunder. The selection has progressed well from his Kempton maiden win in the spring, landing a pair of handicap successes Sandown and Goodwood from 87 and 94.

Nine furlongs on decent going shouldn't be a problem, and although he holds an entry for the Balmoral Handicap a week later at Ascot, this looks a better fit.

The race might cut up too and 9/25.50 in opposition to a vulnerable favourite is the play.

Recommended Bet Back Gladius in the 13:15 at Newmarket on Saturday SBK 9/2

Willie Mullins is raiding the Cesarewitch Handicap again. It's very much the betting feature for the weekend.

Closutton could go three-handed with Bunting the choice of William Buick, Hipop De Loire for Colin Keane and Winter Fog - a 150-rated hurdler and third in a Champion Hurdle allotted a mark of 85 for a handicap debut on the Flat at 11 years of age. That is if he does run. Willie always leaves you thinking doesn't he?

The Irish Jumps' brethren could be out in force for this with Emmet Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Charlies Byrnes, John McConnell and Joseph O'Brien too.

We can get carried away a bit with marks and certainly get carried with the wave of Mullins fever, and while he done us a good turn in the Ebor, I prefer a 16/117.00 shot here in the shape of last year's runner-up, Simon and Ed Crisford's Manxman. Well, runner-up for a time - before Alphonse Le Grand's disqualification, only to then be awarded the race again. What a farce that was.

Manxman is perfectly well weighted from 94 despite a fair chunk higher than his nose second 12 months ago, and was good to see him rediscover some form last time at Goodwood after a complete disaster in the Northumberland Plate and a 15 length loss in the Ascot Stakes over an extreme trip.

The Goodwood effort was on soft, and last year's second behind Alphonse Le Grande was also on soft, but he doesn't need those conditions as he has enough form on a sound surface to not be too discouraged.

Some rain, however, would be nice.

He scored at Goodwood on good ground earlier in the season and it was confirmed yesterday that Jack Callan has been booked and claims more than Sean D Bowen did last year.

Ed Crisford said with some bland quotes: "We were keen to claim off Manxman, like we did last year, to give him every chance. Jack rides well and claims a handy 5lb, so hopefully they're set for a good run. He was just touched off in it last year and hopefully can go one better.

"We've freshened him up since he finished third at Goodwood last month, and there's no reason why he can't be bang there again."

Let's hope Crisford junior is right and the 16s is pretty tempting.

Recommended Bet Back Manxman in the 15:40 at Newmarket on Saturday SBK 16/1

2025 Antepost P and L:

January: +6.00

Feb: +2.80

March: -2.00

April: -20.00

May: -5.00

June: -6.80

July: +36.00

August: +20.60

Sept: +0.60

October: -4.00

Total for year to 1pt stake: +28.20pts