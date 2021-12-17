Saturday Horse Racing Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

The best bets on Saturday from our tipsters...



Tony says: "One of the reasons why I am willing to take a chance on the 10yo Ornua, the old man of this party, is that he could get an uncontested lead here, with perhaps only Golden Whisky troublesome in that regard.

"And I do think he is on a good mark on his second start for Georgie Howell, who ran him over hurdles at Wetherby earlier in the month, presumably to freshen him up for this. He travelled with plenty of zest there before getting tired that day."



Timeform says: "Thyme Hill was narrowly denied in this event 12 months ago before landing the Aintree Stayers' Hurdle in April. Not at his best in an Auteuil Grade 1 on his return, but no surprise to see him take a big step forward here, and it would be folly to rule him out."

No. 9 Thyme Hill SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -



Kate says: "This trip is well within Remastered's compass (Haydock, 14:40), and he will actually have his preferred underfoot conditions. His prominent running style should also play to the pace bias on the chase track at Haydock perfectly.

"He fits the six- to eight-year-old trend for this race and has a favourable mark judged on recent renewals. He's race fit from his two starts already this season and has had a freshen up to hopefully, help him forget about his Newbury tumble."



Kevin says: "The Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase (Ascot, 15:00) is a fiercely-competitive contest and my preference is for one of the youngest horses in the field, the Nicky Henderson-trained Caribean Boy.

"The seven-year-old made a fast start over fences, winning two of his first three starts in that sphere including a Grade 2 novice chase at Newbury in November 2020 when he got the better of the smart Fiddlerontheroof.

"In terms of his more recent runs, two of his last three runs have been quite promising efforts in deeply-competitive handicap chases at the Cheltenham Festival and Cheltenham's November meeting. On both occasions, he shaped better than the bare result and as though this longer trip will suit."



Tony says: "Clearly, Goshen's tag as the next big thing after that Triumph Hurdle final-flight mishap has not materialised just yet and you can certainly pick holes in his 22-length defeat of Song For Someone in the Kingwell last season, but the handicapper has given him a fair old chance here.

"A wide-margin course and distance winner last year, the assessor dropped him 4lb for his fourth at this course last time and that may have been a touch hasty given the winner was Buzz, and last weekend's International 1-2 of Guard Your Dreams and Song For Someone filled the placings (in reverse order)."



Kevin says: "The concluding 15:35 Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle has attracted a field as competitive as it should given the size of the pot on offer. Having examined the field, it is a race that has all the ingredients to produce a result that always fills British racing with joy and cheer, an Irish-trained winner of a valuable handicap hurdle in Britain!

"The Irish may only be represented by a single runner, the Pat Fahy-trained Drop The Anchor, but he looks to have a very good chance. The progressive seven-year-old won the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last February, which is traditionally one of the most competitive handicap hurdles in the Irish racing calendar. His victory that day was characterised by a very strong finish, stamping him as a strong stayer at the trip."