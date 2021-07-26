Racing League: Everything you need to know about the new Thursday night action

An exciting new summer racing event makes its debut this week. Betfair have already opened outright markets on the Racing League but read on to find out what format it will take, who's competing and what you can expect.

Competition format

The Racing League starts on Thursday 29 July. It will consist of 36 handicap races, taking place over six consecutive Thursdays.

At each meeting, 12 teams will compete in six races each worth £50k in prize money and a total of 100 points.

Points will be awarded in each race, going from 25 to the winner to one for the team that finishes 10th.

Each meeting will feature races at the following distances: 12 furlongs, 10 furlongs, eight furlongs, seven furlongs, six furlongs, five furlongs.

Each race has a guaranteed field of 12 runners.

Who's taking part and where?

The £2m prize money that's up for grabs across the six meetings means the Racing League has attracted a stellar line-up from the world of horse racing.

Each team consists of 30 horses, two to four trainers, three jockeys and one manager.

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien is one of the trainers for Team Ireland.

Tim Easterby and Gary Moore are among the trainers for other teams, while Oisin Murphy and Hollie Doyle are just tow of the big name jockeys who will be in the saddle.

The first meeting this Thursday is an evening card at Newcastle. Subsequent meetings will take place at Doncaster, Lingfield and Windsor, with the final meeting of the 2021 Racing League at Newcastle on 6 September.