Newmarket Racing Tips: English Oak holds solid claims

Horse racing at Newmarket
The Newmarket Guineas Festival kicks off on Friday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newmarket on Friday.

  • A Newmarket Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Newmarket Nap - 15:00 - Back English Oak

    English Oak comes from a talented family - he's closely related to the smart performers Forest of Dean and State Occasion - and he showed plenty of ability during his first season of racing last term.

    He proved a versatile sort as he found plenty for pressure when getting off the mark in a Thirsk novice over a mile but his best effort came when runner-up in a six-furlong handicap at Ascot on his final start of the campaign.

    English Oak was only beaten a neck by course specialist Rohaan, who was taking advantage of a drop in the weights, and he can have his effort upgraded slightly as his position more towards the centre of the track may have been a slight disadvantage. He has edged up only 1 lb for that effort and remains with untapped potential after only a couple of starts in handicaps.

    Back English Oak @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Newmarket Next Best - 16:45 - Back Volterra

    Volterra, a 400,000 guineas purchase, made a promising start to his career when a close-up fourth in the most valuable maiden in the calendar at York's Ebor Festival, despite understandably showing inexperience.

    He failed to progress as expected when only third as a short-price favourite on his next outing at Ayr, but he still produced an encouraging effort behind a couple of rivals who were in the first two throughout in a race run at just a steady gallop.

    He still looked green on his third start at Redcar, lugging left inside the final couple of furlongs, but that didn't stop him from getting off the mark with a neck success. He really impressed with how he travelled through much of that race and, likely to be a stronger and more mature model with a winter on his back, he strikes as a likely improver on his handicap debut.

    Back Volterra @ 7/24.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

