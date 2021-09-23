To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newmarket Tips: Best bets for Friday all in one place

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Horse racing action at Newmarket
It's day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting at HQ

Get our experts' best bets as well as our horse racing ambassadors' insight for Friday of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket...

Ryan Moore on Ummalnar: "It's her first run since January, but if she turns up in her best shape, she probably sets the standard. That said, there's some lightly raced fillies in here that are possibly still improving."

Ryan Moore: Ummalnar can set the standard at Newmarket

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore discusses his six rides at Newmarket on Friday and says his first of the afternoon will be hard to beat if she performs at her best.

Ryan says: "Ummalnar is having her first run for Roger Varian. I won on her a while back for William Haggas. She's a lightly raced six-year-old mare and has won at this level before. It's her first run since January, but if she turns up in her best shape, she probably sets the standard. That said, there's some lightly raced fillies in here that are possibly still improving.

"It's her first run on turf for a year but she's usually a very consistent filly and she's rated 107. If she brings her best form, she does set the standard, but she obviously has questions to answer."

Back Ummalnar in the 13:50 @ Newmarket

Timeform: Three best bets for Friday at Newmarket

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Friday.

Timeform say: ""Albaflora confirmed herself a smart filly when chasing home Snowfall in the Yorkshire Oaks last time and she can deservedly record a first win in pattern company. She was full value for that performance and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to take advantage of this drop in class under conditions which will be ideal."

Timeform's bet: Back Albaflora @ 3.55/2 in the 14:35 Newmarket

Mark Milligan: Majestic poised for more glory

Mark Milligan has taken a look at the second day of Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting and has a pair to back, starting with Majestic Glory in the 15:00.

Mark says: "Majestic Glory took a couple of runs to find her feet but got off the mark at the third attempt when taking a novice contest on the July course with plenty in hand. She followed up in the Sweet Solera Stakes at the same track last time, keeping on well to beat Godolphin's Wild Beauty by a length.

"That form was franked in no uncertain terms last Sunday when Charlie Appleby's filly fairly bolted up in a Canadian Grade 1, one of four top-level winners for that stable in North America at the weekend.

"Majestic Glory's form looks rock-solid and I was a little surprised to see her put in at around the 7/2 mark, a price that looks well worth taking about a filly who's firmly on the up."

Mark's bet: Back Majestic Glory 1 pt win 15:00 Newmarket @ 4.77/2

Newmarket 24th Sep (1m1f Hcap)

Friday 24 September, 4.40pm

