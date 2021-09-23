Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

NAP

Albaflora - 14:25 Newmarket

Albaflora confirmed herself a smart filly when chasing home Snowfall in the Yorkshire Oaks last time and she can deservedly record a first win in pattern company. She was full value for that performance and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to take advantage of this drop in class under conditions which will be ideal.

No. 1 (4) Albaflora SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Master of The Seas - 15:35 Newmarket

Master of The Seas didn't fire at Meydan earlier in the year but he looked smart when winning the Craven Stakes over a mile at this course in April before finishing an excellent second to Poetic Flare in the 2000 Guineas the following month. He has been off the track since, but he represents a yard that are enjoying an excellent season with their three-year-olds, clearly acts on the track, and remains with his best days ahead of him.

No. 7 (8) Master Of The Seas (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Fooraat - 13:50 Newmarket

Fooraat bounced right back to form when beaten a head in third in a listed contest at York last time and was perhaps unlucky not to win, too. She was pushed along around three furlongs out but soon met some trouble, and again suffered some interference entering the final furlong before finishing with a good run. The drop back in trip shouldn't pose a problem here and she will be hard to keep out of the places kept to listed company.