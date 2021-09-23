To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Charlie Appleby
Charlie Appleby has some strong chances at Newmarket on Friday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Friday...

"...it will be disappointing if she isn’t able to take advantage of this drop in class..."

Timeform on Albaflora

NAP

Albaflora - 14:25 Newmarket

Albaflora confirmed herself a smart filly when chasing home Snowfall in the Yorkshire Oaks last time and she can deservedly record a first win in pattern company. She was full value for that performance and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to take advantage of this drop in class under conditions which will be ideal.

NEXT BEST

Master of The Seas - 15:35 Newmarket

Master of The Seas didn't fire at Meydan earlier in the year but he looked smart when winning the Craven Stakes over a mile at this course in April before finishing an excellent second to Poetic Flare in the 2000 Guineas the following month. He has been off the track since, but he represents a yard that are enjoying an excellent season with their three-year-olds, clearly acts on the track, and remains with his best days ahead of him.

EACH WAY

Fooraat - 13:50 Newmarket

Fooraat bounced right back to form when beaten a head in third in a listed contest at York last time and was perhaps unlucky not to win, too. She was pushed along around three furlongs out but soon met some trouble, and again suffered some interference entering the final furlong before finishing with a good run. The drop back in trip shouldn't pose a problem here and she will be hard to keep out of the places kept to listed company.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Albaflora @ 3.55/2 in the 14:35 Newmarket
Next Best - Back Master of The Seas @ 2.526/4 in the 15:35 Newmarket
Each Way - Back Fooraat @ 6.05/1 in the 13:50 Newmarket

Newmarket 24th Sep (1m Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 24 September, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fooraat
Dubai Love
Wedding Dance
Ummalnar
Maamora
Declared Interest
Ready To Venture
Soft Whisper
Dont Tell Claire
Adabbah
Lalania
Serenading
Baby Alya
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 24th Sep (1m4f Grp3)

Show Hide

Friday 24 September, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Albaflora
Forbearance
Golden Pass
Sayyida
Domino Darling
Lady Hayes
Glenartney
Sea La Rosa
Mystery Angel
Pennymoor
By Starlight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 24th Sep (1m Grp2)

Show Hide

Friday 24 September, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Master Of The Seas
Benbatl
Laneqash
Sir Busker
Queen Supreme
Pogo
Accidental Agent
Perotto
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips