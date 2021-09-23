- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
- Jockey: Rossa Ryan
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: -
Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Friday...
"...it will be disappointing if she isn’t able to take advantage of this drop in class..."
Timeform on Albaflora
NAP
Albaflora confirmed herself a smart filly when chasing home Snowfall in the Yorkshire Oaks last time and she can deservedly record a first win in pattern company. She was full value for that performance and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to take advantage of this drop in class under conditions which will be ideal.
NEXT BEST
Master of The Seas - 15:35 Newmarket
Master of The Seas didn't fire at Meydan earlier in the year but he looked smart when winning the Craven Stakes over a mile at this course in April before finishing an excellent second to Poetic Flare in the 2000 Guineas the following month. He has been off the track since, but he represents a yard that are enjoying an excellent season with their three-year-olds, clearly acts on the track, and remains with his best days ahead of him.
EACH WAY
Fooraat bounced right back to form when beaten a head in third in a listed contest at York last time and was perhaps unlucky not to win, too. She was pushed along around three furlongs out but soon met some trouble, and again suffered some interference entering the final furlong before finishing with a good run. The drop back in trip shouldn't pose a problem here and she will be hard to keep out of the places kept to listed company.
Recommended bets
Newmarket 24th Sep (1m Listed Stks)Show Hide
Friday 24 September, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fooraat
|Dubai Love
|Wedding Dance
|Ummalnar
|Maamora
|Declared Interest
|Ready To Venture
|Soft Whisper
|Dont Tell Claire
|Adabbah
|Lalania
|Serenading
|Baby Alya
Newmarket 24th Sep (1m4f Grp3)Show Hide
Friday 24 September, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Albaflora
|Forbearance
|Golden Pass
|Sayyida
|Domino Darling
|Lady Hayes
|Glenartney
|Sea La Rosa
|Mystery Angel
|Pennymoor
|By Starlight
Newmarket 24th Sep (1m Grp2)Show Hide
Friday 24 September, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Master Of The Seas
|Benbatl
|Laneqash
|Sir Busker
|Queen Supreme
|Pogo
|Accidental Agent
|Perotto